ATLANTA — LSU plays No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The No. 1 Tigers can secure their first appearance in the national championship since 2011. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for LSU.

1. Turnover wagon

Oklahoma has the worst turnover margin of the four College Football Playoff teams. The Sooners have lost 10 fumbles and thrown eight interceptions. They have only forced 11 turnovers, giving them a -0.54 differential this season. During Oklahoma’s only loss this season, to Kansas State, the Sooners turned the ball over twice. If LSU falls into a back-and-forth game, it will need turnovers to create more possessions and keep the ball from Oklahoma’s explosive offense.

2. Disrupt Jalen Hurts

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, a Heisman finalist who thrived during his one season with the Sooners, has continued Oklahoma’s offensive success under head coach Lincoln Riley. Hurts has gained 4,914 yards — 3,634 passing, 1,255 rushing and even 25 receiving. He has scored 51 touchdowns. Hurts’ dual-threat skill set makes him difficult to defend. The Tigers want to keep him in the tackle box, but they understand he will be hard to bring down.

3. Replace Clyde — if needed

As of Thursday night, LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had not practiced because of an injured hamstring. Coach Ed Orgeron described him as a game-time decision. If Edwards-Helaire cannot play, LSU will use three inexperienced running backs to replace him: freshman Tyrion-Davis Price, freshman John Emery and redshirt freshman Chris Curry. Together, they would have to emulate Edwards-Helaire’s versatile skill set. He fits in every part of the offense. The backups would play in different situations.

4. Devour the Lamb

Orgeron said LSU has to discover the best way to cover wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, a Biletnikoff Award finalist. Lamb has caught 58 passes for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranks in the top-8 nationally in yards and touchdowns. If LSU uses cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Derek Stingley Jr. in man coverage, they will have to win their matchup. If the Tigers double-cover Lamb, they leave themselves vulnerable to runs by Hurts.