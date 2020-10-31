LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall had an uncharacteristically quiet afternoon in what turned into a 48-11 rout against Auburn.

Marshall, who entered the game with 21 catches for 512 yards and 9 TDs, finished with just four receptions for 28 yards and a long of 13.

The result means Marshall's school-record tying streak consecutive games with a touchdown catch ends at seven, which leaves him tied with two others for the LSU record. With two scores in last week’s 52-24 blowout of South Carolina, Marshall tied the mark set by Dwayne Bowe (2005) and matched by Jarvis Landry (2012-13).

Marshall was one of the three LSU receivers -- along with Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson -- to surpass Bowe's long-standing mark of receiving touchdowns in a single season that had stood since he caught 12 in the 2006 season. Marshall needs just three more to tie Bowe again, and a fourth to surpass Bowe in a second consecutive season. The slow game throws a wrench into Marshall's potential run at the top marks set by Jefferson and Chase last year, which he would have to do in fewer games due to coronavirus and with LSU highly unlikely to qualify for the College Football Playoff or SEC Championship. Marshall would need nine more touchdowns over his final five games and a potential bowl appearance to tie Jefferson, and 11 to tie Chase at 20.

Marshall's current 11-game pace has him on track for 20.

Marshall entered the game against Auburn leading the Southeastern Conference with 128.0 yards receiving per game. His nine receiving touchdowns topped the league stats and was second in the FBS ranks.