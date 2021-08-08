The LSU basketball program is well-represented in the NBA Summer League, which got under Sunday in Las Vegas.
Seven former Tigers are on the rosters of the 30 teams that are playing in the event, which will run through Aug. 17. All games are being televised on the ESPN family of networks or NBA TV.
Topping the list of former LSU player participating in the event is guard Skylar Mayes, who played in 33 games with the Atlanta Hawks this past season.
Mays averaged 3.8 points a game and 8.2 minutes of playing time off the bench for the Hawks, who advanced to the Eastern Conference finals before being eliminated by the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Another former LSU player with NBA experience scheduled to play is Jarell Martin, a first-round draft pick of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015.
Martin played last season in Australia for the Sydney Kings and is getting a look from the Utah Jazz. He was with the Grizzlies for three seasons and last played in the NBA in 2018-19 for the Orlando Magic.
Also expected to play are Cam Thomas, the first-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets last month, as well as Trendon Watford and Antonio Blakeney (Portland Trailblazers); Javonte Smart (Miami Heat); and Emmitt Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).
Broadcast schedule
All times Central
Sunday, Aug. 8
Boston vs. Atlanta, 3 p.m., NBATV (Mays)
Portland vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m., NBATV (Watford, Blakeney)
Oklahoma City vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (Williams)
Miami vs. Denver, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Smart)
Monday, Aug. 9
Brooklyn vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2 (Thomas)
Phoenix vs. Utah, 8 p.m., NBA TV (Martin)
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Atlanta vs. Indiana, 4 p.m., NBA TV (Mays)
L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 9 p.m., ESPNU (Watford, Blakeney)
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (Thomas)
Miami vs. Memphis, 4 p.m., NBA TV (Smart)
Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m., NBA TV (Williams)
Utah vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., NBA TV (Martin)
Thursday, Aug. 12
Washington vs. Brooklyn, 4 p.m., ESPNU (Thomas)
Indiana vs. Portland, 5 p.m., NBA TV (Watford, Blakeney)
Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (Mays)
Friday, Aug. 13
Miami vs. Utah, 4 p.m., ESPNU (Smart, Martin)
Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (Williams)
Saturday, Aug. 14
Atlanta vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (Mays, Smart)
Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (Williams)
Portland vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBA TV (Watford, Blakeney)
Sunday, Aug. 15
Utah vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m. ESPN2 (Martin)
Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, 5 p.m., NBA TV (Thomas)
PLAYOFFS
Aug. 16-17