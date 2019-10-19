STARKVILLE, Miss. — The inevitable always has a way of breaking through, of snapping through early resistance, of swelling until it silences everything else.

The cowbells rang early and loudly Saturday afternoon in Davis Wade Stadium, when Mississippi State hung within a single score of No. 2 LSU for nearly an entire half.

The inevitable eventually took hold in LSU's 36-13 win, the most recent evidence that the Tigers (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) are reaching full strength in its chase toward the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

At a time when teams at the top of the polls are starting to crumble — Georgia downed by South Carolina last week, Wisconsin upset by Illinois on Saturday — LSU won big on the road with games against No. 11 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama next on the schedule.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who finished 25-of-32 passing for 327 yards and four touchdowns, set another school passing record.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior threw an 18-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson in the third quarter to set the LSU single-season record for passing touchdowns at 29, surpassing both JaMarcus Russell (2006) and Matt Mauck (2003).

Only seven games in, that was inevitable, too.

Burrow tied the record on the previous drive with one of his most impressive plays of a season froth with highlights. Flushed from the pocket, Burrow stepped toward the line of scrimmage on the run, and he delivered a throw that hit Derrick Dillon in stride for a 37-yard touchdown to set LSU ahead 29-7 with 10:36 left in the second half.

Yes, Burrow was pressured all day by Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3 SEC). A well-executed plan to disrupt the Heisman candidate was what kept the game from getting out of hand for so long.

The Bulldogs sacked Burrow three times, and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop started sending successful blitzes on LSU's first drive of the game.

On third-and-goal at the 3, Bulldogs blitzer Leo Lewis smacked Burrow, forcing him to throw quickly to Ja'Marr Chase, who couldn't hold on while tightly defended.

LSU true freshman placekicker Cade York made a 20-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

LSU entered the weekend first in the nation in red-zone scoring — a 34-for-34 conversion rate that included 29 touchdowns. The Tigers remained perfect in the red zone against Mississippi State, but they couldn't crack through for touchdowns on the first three drives.

"We weren't clicking on offense and we settled for the field goals," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "That's not like us."

Burrow had to roll out on third-and-goal on the second drive, and his delayed throw to Dillon was knocked incomplete. York followed with a 23-yard field goal, and LSU led 6-0.

Even when LSU linebacker Michael Divinity tore the football free from Mississippi State running back Nick Gibson in the second quarter, which defensive end Rashard Lawrence recovered at the Bulldogs 44, the Tigers couldn't capitalize with a touchdown.

And, again, it was pressure which stopped LSU.

Burrow was sacked on a delayed blitz by Lewis from the blind side on first-and-goal at the MSU 10, and York eventually kicked a 25-yarder to set LSU ahead 9-0 with 8:33 left in the first half.

The Mississippi State offense was unable to do anything more than keep the game close, making far too many mistakes to take advantage of its chaining of the LSU offense for the amount of time it did.

Bulldogs coach Joe Moorhead, sensing the team needed to make the most of its offensive possessions, elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 on the first drive of the game. LSU safety JaCoby Stevens stopped true freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader's rush short for a turnover on downs at the MSU 45.

Mississippi State outgained LSU 65-61 in total yards in the first quarter, and it may have taken an early lead if it weren't for costly penalties.

LSU led 3-0 when the Bulldogs ran a clunky reverse. Shrader handed the ball off to running back Kylin Hill, who pitched it to receiver Deddrick Thomas. LSU safety Grant Delpit nearly had the tackle before Thomas flipped it back to Shrader, who completed a deep downfield pass to Hill.

The play was called back on offensive pass interference, and Mississippi State punted.

Shrader, a true freshman who learned Monday he would be making his second career start, had spurts of success against the LSU defense. On the fourth drive of the game, he evaded pressure to scramble for a 13-yard touchdown to bring the LSU lead down to 9-7.

Orgeron said as soon as Shrader scored, he heard offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady on the headset: "We're gonna respond. We've got you, coach. We're gonna respond."

Two plays later, LSU wide receiver Racey McMath got behind the Bulldogs coverage, and Burrow hit him in stride for a wide open, 60-yard touchdown to set the Tigers up by two scores for good.

Burrow was on his way to his next record, and LSU was on toward its next victory.

"We're just getting started," Orgeron said.