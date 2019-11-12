Ohio State opened at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and they did all they could. But in Week 2 -- and in the eyes of the committee -- LSU did more.

With a 46-41 win on the road against Alabama, the Tigers became the first team ever to ascend to a top ranking despite the previous No. 1 team winning their game that week. The Buckeyes, 9-0, beat Maryland with a whopping 73-14 score but still fell to No. 2.

"We spent some time discussing it," said CFP committee chairman Rob Mullens after the announcement. "Two great teams at the top. When you look at LSU's resume with win over Alabama on the road, its 4th top 20 win, only team with that. They're deserving of that No. 1 ranking."

The ranking brings the CFP in line with the Associated Press and Coaches polls, which also have the Tigers at No. 1 following their first win against Alabama since 2011.

In fact, changes at the top are rare in and of themselves. In the 2015 and 2018 seasons, Alabama was ranked No. 1 in all 12 CFP poll releases. In the 2015 season, Clemson was ranked No. 1 in the CFP from wire to wire.

Before Tuesday the top-ranked team had changed just three times in CFP history -- and teams in Alabama had a role in all of them:

2014, Week 13 : Mississippi State lost No. 1 to Alabama

Mississippi State went to Alabama with a 9-0 record but lost 25-20

: Mississippi State lost No. 1 to Alabama Mississippi State went to Alabama with a 9-0 record but lost 25-20 2017, Week 11 : Georgia lost No. 1 to Alabama

Georgia went to Auburn with a 9-0 record but lost 40-17

: Georgia lost No. 1 to Alabama Georgia went to Auburn with a 9-0 record but lost 40-17 2017, Week 13: Alabama lost No. 1 to Clemson

Alabama went to Auburn with an 11-0 record but lost 26-14

And Alabama's constant presence in the CFP rankings to this point was likely a major factor in the unprecedented leapfrogging. Alabama has appeared in all 33 CFP rankings dating back to the 2014 season.

They have been No. 1 overall 18 of those weeks and No. 2 in seven others. Their No. 5 ranking on Tuesday marked their lowest since 2017, and they've never been ranked lower than No. 6.

It only seems fitting that win over Alabama would buck a trend that the Crimson Tide's dominance helped create. But Mullens added that a suddenly more impressive Texas win also factored in.

Texas, which LSU beat 45-38 in Austin back on Sept. 7, joined the CFP rankings at No. 19 after being left out last week. LSU’s win over the 6-3 Longhorns gave the Tigers four wins over top-20 teams, which impressed the CFP selection committee.

“You look at LSU’s resume with the win on the road at Alabama and the win at Texas,” Mullens said.

Clemson moved up to No. 3 in the rankings, followed by Georgia at No. 4, Alabama at No. 5 and Oregon at No. 6.

