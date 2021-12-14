Growing up on a sprawling, 1,000-acre farm in Kansas in the 1970s, there was never a doubt in Dennis Shaver’s mind what he wanted to do for his life’s work.
After all, Shaver had worked enough 18-hour days in the summer heat and wind to know that growing wheat and corn and tending to cattle on the family farm wasn’t for him.
“That’s not the way I wanted to spend my life,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s a bad thing for the people who do it, it just wasn’t for me. Athletics certainly gave me an opportunity to do something else.”
As a three-sport athlete in high school, Shaver knew he wanted to coach.
But he always thought it would be in football, which is how he got started — as the secondary coach at Hutchinson Community College in his home state in 1981.
“I wanted to be a coach because some of the people I had always looked up to were coaches,” Shaver said. “I always knew I wanted to coach football, but then I tricked myself into doing track.”
That detour set Shaver, who played cornerback and safety at Texas-Arlington, on a course that 40 years later landed him a spot in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
Shaver, LSU’s head track and field coach since July 2004, and five others will be formally inducted at a banquet Wednesday night in Orlando, Florida.
The ceremony is part of the USTFCCCA’s annual coaches’ convention, which culminates Friday night with the presentation of The Bowerman to the top male and female athlete in the collegiate ranks for 2021.
LSU Olympian and six-time NCAA high jump.long jump champion JuVaughn Harrison is one of three finalists for the men’s Bowerman, which is track’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
The announcement of Shaver’s election to the USTFCCCA’s Hall of Fame in mid-August was no surprise.
He’s been ultra-successful at all levels of collegiate track and field, from an assistant and head coach in junior college, to Division I assistant at Auburn and LSU, and as LSU’s head coach for the past 17 seasons.
After getting his start at Hutchinson, where he was the secondary coach in football and assistant track coach in 1981, he was elevated to head coach in track for the next four seasons while also continuing to coach football.
Shaver admitted it wasn’t easy trying to juggle three jobs — he also had to teach 12 credit hours in the classroom — especially since he had no assistants in track.
But then came the offer that changed his career when he accepted the job as head track coach at Barton (Kan.) Community College.
“I just felt like I was doing less than a perfect job trying to do all that (at Hutchinson),” Shaver admitted. “But then, the opportunity to go to Barton came along.”
Just like that, Shaver didn’t have to coach football any longer, his teaching was reduced to six credit hours, he could hire one assistant and he earned a raise.
“It was a family decision,” he said with a laugh. “It was, ‘We’re rolling … we’re out of here.”
Shaver went on to win eight NJCAA team titles at Barton, earning him a job as an assistant at Auburn for four seasons in the early 1990s before joining Pat Henry’s LSU staff as the women’s sprints and hurdles coach.
When Henry departed LSU for Texas A&M in July 2004, then-A.D. Skip Bertman appointed Shaver head coach of the combined men’s and women’s program.
Since taking over, Shaver has coached two NCAA championship teams: The women’s team won the 2008 title and his men won the national title in runaway fashion this past June.
A four-time USTFCCCA national coach of the year, Shaver has also been national assistant coach of the year and eight times was named Southeastern Conference coach of the year.
During his time at LSU, he’s coached 34 Olympians — 12 of whom have brought home medals.
National titles aside, Wednesday night’s induction will be one of the biggest highlights of his four-decade career as a coach.
“When your colleagues and peers are making the decisions on who gets in, it’s special,” Shaver said. “It’s a good feeling to be recognized for all the years you’ve worked hard and made contributions to the sport and our organization.
"To say the least, it’s a humbling kind of experience.”