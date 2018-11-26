New video appears to contradict multiple accounts that Cole Fisher, the nephew of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, punched LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe in the chest after the Aggies’ 74-72 seven-overtime win over the Tigers at Kyle Field Saturday night.
The video, obtained and posted on Twitter by the Houston Chronicle, appears to show Fisher shoving Kragthorpe in the chest. Kragthorpe was standing directly behind Fisher, and was looking directly at Fisher, who turned and shoved Kragthorpe backward with his right arm.
Kragthorpe told the USA Today Network on Sunday that "out of nowhere" he "got nailed."
"I didn't go down, but I clutched over," said Kragthorpe, who has Parkinson's. "I was like 'Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker.' Then it started fluttering like he jostled it."
Can't see video below? Click here.
Zwerneman sounds a little like Zapruder, right? I’ve acquired video disputing Steve Kragthorpe’s version of postgame fight — he was shoved by Cole Fisher, not punched. More to come, including LSU safety John Battle punching Cole Fisher while Fisher & Kevin Faulk trade blows: pic.twitter.com/pzzjJ3P2P1— Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 27, 2018
In a second new video, Fisher appears to take two swings at former LSU running back Kevin Faulk before current LSU safety John Battle comes into the frame and punches Fisher.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Here is LSU safety John Battle punching Cole Fisher, while Fisher and LSU staffer Kevin Faulk trade blows following Cole Fisher shoving Steve Kragthorpe: pic.twitter.com/LmJirD7POY— Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 27, 2018
Fisher is then immediately restrained by A&M players and others who made their way onto the field after the game.
Texas A&M sports information director Alan Cannon said the school is still reviewing the incident.
Coach Jimbo Fisher released a statement Monday, saying, "I want to assure that the matter has been addressed internally with my staff members and we will continue to demand that our program conduct itself in a manner that meets the values and expectations of this great university."
The Texas A&M University Police Department released a statement to the Chronicle, which said the department "considers the matter closed" after reviewing a report from an officer.
"A Whelan events employee approached an officer following the A&M v. LSU game late Saturday to report that a man with a pacemaker had been punched in the chest," the statement said. "The employee walked the UPD officer over to the victim, who initially said he was hit but later retracted the statement. He said he was not struck and did not want to press charges, nor would he offer any details about the incident. The officer asked the man if he needed to call a paramedic and be examined; the man declined medical attention."
More details to come.