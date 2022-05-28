WHO: LSU (38-19) vs. Kentucky (31-25)
WHEN: Second game of the SEC tournament, Saturday
WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 16 by Collegiate Baseball. Kentucky is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU – TBA; Kentucky – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU and Kentucky are playing again Saturday in the second game of the day at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. It is an elimination game. If the Tigers win, they must play Tennessee again on Saturday night.