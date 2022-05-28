SEC Baseball Tournament - LSU vs Tennessee

LSU head coach Jay Johnson rallies his team after a 5-2 during the winner’s bracket game between LSU and Tennessee at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., Friday, May 27, 2022. LSU plays again Saturday in an elimination game. Photo by Vasha Hunt.

 VASHA HUNT

WHO: LSU (38-19) vs. Kentucky (31-25)

WHEN: Second game of the SEC tournament, Saturday

WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 16 by Collegiate Baseball. Kentucky is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU – TBA; Kentucky – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU and Kentucky are playing again Saturday in the second game of the day at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. It is an elimination game. If the Tigers win, they must play Tennessee again on Saturday night.

