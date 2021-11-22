LSU senior Damone Clark has been chosen as a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker.
Clark, one of the nation's leading tacklers all season, was one of six finalists announced Monday by the Butkus Foundation.
A Southern Lab graduate, Clark, a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder, leads all FBS defenders with 125 total tackles and is also first nationally with 11.4 tackles per game.
With seven tackles in Saturday night's 27-14 win over UL-Monroe, Clark moved onto LSU's top-10 list for tackles in a season.
Joining Clark as finalists for the 37th annual Butkus Award are Cincinnati's Darrian Beavers, Georgia's Nakobe Dean, Utah's Devin Lloyd, Wisconsin's Leo Chenal and Wyoming's Chad Muma.
The winner will be selected by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists with points awarded on a 3-2-1 basis for first- through third-place votes.
The results are expected to be announced on or before Dec. 7, according to a Butkus Foundation news release.