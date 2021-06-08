LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri is gearing up for his last super regional appearance, standout Drew Bianco is preparing for his second and his dad, Mike Bianco, is entering his seventh — as head coach at Ole Miss.

Coach Bianco, head of the Rebels baseball program since 2000, led Ole Miss to a 12-4 victory Monday over Southern Miss to advance to the super regionals.

But after the Rebels took care of their business on the field, Mike Bianco's day wasn't over. It was time to look ahead to Ole Miss' super regional against Arizona in Tucson, but it was also time to check on Drew's own quest to win a regional. The Tigers were taking on Oregon late Monday night.

And after LSU beat Oregon 9-8, coach Bianco shared how proud he is of Drew as the Tigers advanced to face No. 3 Tennessee in Knoxville this weekend.

I will be busy in Tucson but mom will see you in Knoxville. #ProudDad pic.twitter.com/By2zhFvK57 — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) June 8, 2021

Drew Bianco, a junior from Oxford, smashed a two-run homer to give LSU the lead over Oregon.

Mike Bianco played for LSU under Skip Bertman in 1988 and 1989. He was the starting catcher and team captain for the 1989 team that placed third at the College World Series.

And maybe a more intimate baseball reunion is in the future for the Biancos: The winners of all super regionals will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.