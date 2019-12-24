ATLANTA — Suspended LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson has entered the transfer portal, according to a report on Tuesday from Matt Zenitz of Alabama Media Group.
Anderson, a senior, never joined the team this fall, and coach Ed Orgeron suspended him indefinitely before preseason camp for not meeting conditioning requirements. Orgeron suspended him for the season in early September.
Anderson caught 20 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown last year, when he was the team's sixth-leading receiver. He grabbed a pass on third down against Auburn to extend LSU's game-winning drive.
In Anderson's three seasons at LSU, he logged 27 catches for 392 yards and a touchdown.