Terrance Laird and Noah Williams made sure the LSU men's track and field team got off to a fast start in the NCAA championships on Wednesday.
Setting the table for Friday's finals, Laird and Williams each ran a strong leg on the 4x100-meter relay team that posted the fastest time of the semifinals at 38.66 seconds.
Then, they combined to earn three individual finals spots in the sprints during the men's semifinals at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
All told, LSU athletes advanced to finals in six events on the track, starting with the 4x100 relay. The 4x400 relay was also trying to join them late Wednesday night.
The sprint relay team looked especially strong.
Williams, who ran the second leg on the relay after Dylan Peebles handled the scratch leg, handed the baton off to Akanni Hislop before Laird took it home.
They nearly matched their season-best time of 38.58 seconds, which they ran at the LSU Alumni Gold meet on April 24, on a chilly evening on the University of Oregon campus.
An hour later, Laird returned to the track and lined up in the semifinals of the 100 and 200 meters.
A junior transfer from Penn State, Laird finished second in his 100 heat in 10.21 seconds and automatically qualified for Friday's final.
Later, the world leader so far this year in the 200 cruised to a win in his semifinal heat in 20.14 seconds — the second-fastest time of the day.
Williams, the reigning NCAA indoor champion at 400 meters, continued his quest for an outdoor title when he coasted into the final with a time of 45.40 seconds.
LSU also picked up two spots for Friday's hurdles finals.
In the 110 hurdles semis, Damion Thomas automatically advanced when he won his heat in 13.47 seconds.
Freshman Sean Burrell later secured his spot in the 400 hurdles when he clocked a time of 49.06 seconds, which was the second-fastest time of the semifinal round.
LSU also picked up its first two points of the meet in the opening event when Jon Nerdal finished seventh in the hammer with a throw of 232 feet, 6 inches.
Competing late Wednesday night in field events were JuVaughn Harrison, the favorite in the long jump, and Tzuriel Pedigo.
The men will have the day off Thursday while the women take to the track for the semifinals.