The LSU track and field program picked up three South Central region awards Friday when the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association handed out its honors for the indoor season.
Record-breaking hurdler Tonea Marshall was named the women's track athlete of the year for the South Central region and sprinter Terrance Laird was chosen as the men's track athlete of the year.
Also, LSU jumps coach Todd Lane was recognized as the South Central region men's assistant coach of the year.
Marshall, a senior, set the school record in January when clocked a time of 7.88 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. The time was the third-fastest in collegiate history.
She is the national leader going into the NCAA indoor championships that will be held Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Laird, a junior, is the world leader in the 200 meters this winter with a time of 20.43 seconds.
The SEC champion in that event, Laird also competes in the 60 meters and last weekend ran a leg on the Tigers' 4x400-meter relay team.
Lane's jumpers scored 22 of LSU’s 88 points at the SEC meet.
uVaughn Harrison claimed his second consecutive SEC indoor title last week under the tutelage of Lane, who also coaches 2019 SEC indoor long jump winner Rayvon Grey.