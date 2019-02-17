Facing the first batter of his collegiate career, LSU right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill uncorked a 94 mph fastball. The pitch froze Air Force’s leadoff hitter. Strike three on the inside corner. Hill circled the mound as LSU threw the ball around the infield.

Then Hill struck out the next two hitters.

Just like Landon Marceaux the day before, Hill dazzled during his debut. His fastball touched the mid-90s throughout the game. He kept Air Force off balance and off the bases. Behind Hill and an offensive onslaught, LSU beat Air Force, 17-5, Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (3-0) finished its opening weekend undefeated, while Air Force dropped to 1-2. The first three games provided an encouraging start for the Tigers, who lost two of their three opening games last season.

After Hill struck out the side in the first inning, LSU batted around. The Tigers loaded the bases without hitting a ball out of the infield. Sophomore Daniel Cabrera walked, bringing in the first run.

Zach Watson, who entered the game with one hit, followed with a double to right field. Saul Garza hit a double to almost the same spot. Brock Mathis hit another double, also to right field.

By the time the inning ended, LSU had poured on seven runs. Josh Smith and Brandt Broussard both batted twice.

LSU steadily extended its lead throughout the game. First baseman Drew Bianco cranked a two-run home run — the first hit of his career — into the left field seats. Shortstop Josh Smith, who went 4-for-4, added another RBI double.

Every starting LSU batter had reached base at least once by the end of the second inning. When Antoine Duplantis smacked the team’s ninth double of the game, increasing the lead to 12-1 in the fifth inning, every Tiger in the starting lineup had recorded a hit.

Coach Paul Mainieri inserted backups early, but LSU kept scoring runs. The scoreboard read 17-1 with two outs in the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, Hill cruised. He gave up a double and an RBI single in the fourth inning, but he struck out the next two batters. With the score so lopsided, Mainieri pulled him after the fifth inning. He had thrown 71 pitches. He struck out his final hitter, his eighth strikeout of the game.