Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood added yet more gold to to their personal medals display Saturday morning in the Tokyo Okympic Games.
Cherry, a former LSU All-American, ran the leadoff leg as the USA men easily won the gold medal in the 4x400-meter relay final in Olympic Stadium.
Norwood, another former LSU star, also received a gold medal as he ran the anchor leg in the first round on Friday to get the Americans into the final.
Cherry combined with Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin to win in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds — beating The Netherlands to the finish by about 25 meters.
The Netherlands took the silver in 2:57. 18 and Botswana claimed the bronze in 2:57.27.
Cherry and Norman didn't run in the first round because they had hours earlier finished a grueling three rounds in the open 400 meters.
The 26-year-old Cherry just missed medaling in the 400 final as he took fourth when he was outleaned at the finish by Grenada's Kirani James. Norman was fifth.
Both got a chance to get on the medals stand anyway as they were subbed in for Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross, who ran the first two legs Friday morning.
Norwood was replaced by Rai Benjamin, who took the silver medal in a scorching 400-meter hurdles race earlier in the week.
Cherry, competing in his first Olympics, added the gold medal to the five he's won in relays at the World championships since 2017.
He won two golds at the World championships in the 4x400 relay and 4x400 mixed gender relay in 2019.
The Chesapeake, Virginia, native also has a silver medal from the 2017 World championships and two silvers from the 2018 World indoors — including one in the oppen 400.
It was the seventh medal overall and second in these Olympics for Norwood, who grew up in Morgan City.
Last weekend, he anchored the U.S. 4x400 mixed gender relay to a bronze medal and he also has four gold and a silver from the indoor and outdoor World championships and World Relay championships.
Former LSU track and field athletes won a total of five medals in the Tokyo Games.
In addition to the three won by Cherry and Norwood, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis was the gold medalist in the pole vault and New Orleans native Aleia Hobbs won a silver with the U.S. women's 4x100 relay.
Like Norwood, Hobbs didn't run in the final but she anchored the team's easy first-round heat win.
All told, 18 former LSU track and field athletes haev claimed 23 medals at the Olympic Games — 10 gold, eight silver and five bronze.
LSU Track and Field Olympic Medalists
GOLD (10)
Glenn “Slats” Hardin, USA, 400 hurdles, 1936
Sheila Echols, USA, 4x100 relay, 1988
Esther Jones, USA, 4x100 relay, 1992
Glenroy Gilbert, Canada, 4x100 relay, 1996
Derrick Brew, USA, 4x400 relay, 2004
Kelly Willie, USA, 4x400 relay, 2004
Richard Thompson, Trinidad & Tobago, 4x100 relay, 2008
Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, pole vault, 2020
Michael Cherry, USA, 4x400, 2020
Vernon Norwood, USA, 4x400, 2020
SILVER (8)
Glenn “Slats” Hardin, USA, 400 hurdles, 1932
John Moffitt, USA, long jump, 2004
Richard Thompson, Trinidad & Tobago, 100, 2008
Richard Thompson, Trinidad & Tobago, 4x100 relay, 2012
Samantha Henry-Robinson, Jamaica, 4x100 relay, 2012
Fitzroy Dunkley, Jamaica, 4x400 relay, 2016
Aleia Hobbs, USA, 4x100 relay, 2020
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Great Britain, 4x100, 2020
BRONZE (5)
Derrick Brew, USA, 400, 2004
Nadia Davy, Jamaica, 4x400 relay, 2004
Ronetta Smith, Jamaica, 4x400 relay, 2004
Ade Alleyne-Forte, Trinidad & Tobago, 4x400 relay, 2012
Vernon Norwood, USA, 4x400 mixed relay, 2020