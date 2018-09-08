In the first two games of the season, LSU quarterback has talked about his love for caramel-apple suckers, his favorite pregame music and his impressions of living in the South.

After the Tigers' 31-0 win against Southeastern, Burrow also let everyone know his feelings about sliding when he takes off and runs.

"I'm not a slider ... I'm not going to slide," Burrow said after Saturday's win. "I told coach (Ensminger) and all my teammates I'm not a slider, and they never really believed me, I don't think. I don't think quarterbacks should really slide. That's not in my DNA."

Can't see video below? Click here.

The Tigers have just two scholarship quarterbacks on their roster between Burrow and Myles Brennan. Coach Ed Orgeron said teaching Burrow to slide is a priority.

"We have to protect him," Orgeron said. "We're going to have to teach him how to slide. We've got to teach him how to avoid the rush and how to get down when he needs to because I don't think that's something we need to be doing every down when we have two quarterbacks."

Burrow carried six times for 30 yards and lost 10 yards on two sacks.

The grad transfer quarterback and the Tigers face Auburn and its vaunted defensive line Saturday at 2:30 p.m.