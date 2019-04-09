A familiar deep, gravely voice from Larose may be roaming the sidelines at LSU's Tiger Stadium for a long time -- at least in the opinion of one college football columnist.
When responding to a reader question about college football coaches he expected to still at the same school in 10 to 15 years, Sports Illustrated writer Andy Staples' answer included LSU football coach Ed Orgeron in his answer.
"I think Ed Orgeron will last a long time at LSU," Staples wrote. "The hot seat talk last offseason came only from the uniformed, and Orgeron continues to upgrade LSU's roster. it's his dream job, so he isn't going anywhere as long as he wins enough to keep the fans happy. That's quite the trick, but (Nick) Saban isn't going to coach forever. If Coach O can hang on until the GOAT hangs it up, he might be able to retire in Baton Rouge."
Orgeron's Tigers showed improvement in his second full season at the helm. LSU earned a New Year's Six bowl matchup, ultimately defeating the previously-unbeaten UCF. LSU's finish of No.6 in AP's final ranking was the Tigers' highest finish since losing the national championship game to Alabama in the 2011 season.
If Staples' assessment of Orgeron's job security is correct, LSU fans may be seeing a lot more of him sprinting down the sideline to call timeouts or helping up fallen cameramen over the next decade.