BR.olemisslsu.051522 HS 1042.JPG

LSU coach Jay Johnson calls for pitcher Blake Money from the bullpen against Ole Miss, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Frustration gave way to domination for the LSU Tigers in Game 2 of their series against Ole Miss.

After losing a 5-3 weather-interrupted game earlier Saturday, the Tigers came back and got pummeled by the Rebels 11-1 in the afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

The loss gave Ole Miss (30-19, 12-14 Southeastern Conference) just its second series win at LSU since 1982 and leaves the Tigers (33-17, 14-12 SEC) in danger of being swept by the Rebels for the first time in 40 years.

The series concludes with a 1 p.m. game Sunday that will be streamed on SECNetwork+.

Like LSU did in Game 1, Ole Miss jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead via the long ball, as Tim Elko and Kevin Graham went back-to-back for the Rebels. Unlike the Tigers, Ole Miss kept pouring it on, with two more runs in the second inning and five more in the fourth.

Meanwhile, LSU had a complete meltdown. The Tigers managed just one run in the fifth inning on a grounder by second baseman Cade Doughty, who earlier committed two of LSU’s three errors.

LSU starter Devin Fontenot (2-2) lasted just 1-1/3 innings and took the loss. It was Fontenot’s 108th career appearance, just two off the school record set by Paul Bertuccini (2007-10).

