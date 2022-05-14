Frustration gave way to domination for the LSU Tigers in Game 2 of their series against Ole Miss.
After losing a 5-3 weather-interrupted game earlier Saturday, the Tigers came back and got pummeled by the Rebels 11-1 in the afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.
The loss gave Ole Miss (30-19, 12-14 Southeastern Conference) just its second series win at LSU since 1982 and leaves the Tigers (33-17, 14-12 SEC) in danger of being swept by the Rebels for the first time in 40 years.
The series concludes with a 1 p.m. game Sunday that will be streamed on SECNetwork+.
Like LSU did in Game 1, Ole Miss jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead via the long ball, as Tim Elko and Kevin Graham went back-to-back for the Rebels. Unlike the Tigers, Ole Miss kept pouring it on, with two more runs in the second inning and five more in the fourth.
Meanwhile, LSU had a complete meltdown. The Tigers managed just one run in the fifth inning on a grounder by second baseman Cade Doughty, who earlier committed two of LSU’s three errors.
LSU starter Devin Fontenot (2-2) lasted just 1-1/3 innings and took the loss. It was Fontenot’s 108th career appearance, just two off the school record set by Paul Bertuccini (2007-10).