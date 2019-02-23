WHO: Bryant at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday (Moved back from 3 p.m.)
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1
RANKINGS: Bryant is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Bryant — Jr. LHP Vito Morgese (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 6 BB, 2 SO); LSU — Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (0-0, 1.59 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 BB, 5 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Marceaux makes his second start after allowing one run during his collegiate debut, but it will be interesting to see what coach Paul Mainieri does with his lineup. Mainieri tweaked it for Friday's game, inserting freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo second in the order as the designated hitter instead of Saul Garza.