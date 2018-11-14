LSU strong safety Grant Delpit has been named of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given each year to the nation's top defensive player, the award announced Wednesday afternoon.

Delpit, a 6-foot-3, 203-pound sophomore, is listed along with Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams.

There will be a banquet for the trophy on Dec. 3 at the Charlotte Convention Center, where the award winner will be announced.

Only one other LSU player has won the Nagurski Trophy: defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey in 2007.

Delpit leads the Southeastern Conference with five interceptions, which ranks third nationally, and he leads the conference in passes defended with 11. He is LSU's third-leading tackler with 63, and he leads the team with four sack and 9½ tackles for loss.

Delpit had two interceptions and a sack in LSU's 22-21 win at Auburn on Sept. 15, for which he was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.