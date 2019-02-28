It’s been a week since LSU softball lost to Stanford in an unusual turn of events, but the Tigers are using that experience to propel them into another tough weekend as they host the Purple and Gold Challenge at Tiger Park.
Since that loss, the Tigers have been honing in and fine tuning the little things — good throws, proper mechanics, good fielding — so that it doesn’t happen again.
“It was a gut-check moment,” said pitcher Shelbi Sunseri. “It was like a wake-up call to us knowing we really need to put the little details first and focus on the little things that make the big things happen.”
Infielder Amanda Sanchez said the team hasn’t made any major changes in practice, but the overall mentality is more focused, even when practice becomes tedious.
LSU will play five games in three days, including one matchup with No. 16 Indiana, which is one of four undefeated teams left in the nation. The Tigers also have unranked matchups with USC Upstate, Illinois and Stephen F. Austin.
Regardless of a ranked or unranked opponent, the Tigers go into every game with the same mindset. Sanchez said that the week before LSU faced Stanford, she felt the team as a whole took winning for granted. Now they recognize that they have to be on their A-game every pitch or at-bat.
“We go into every game trying to win (whether it’s ranked or unranked opponents),” Sunseri said. “Just one pitch at a time is really our main focus. One pitch, that one moment and being in the moment. Just taking it game by game.”
Even with three losses on the season, the LSU offense has continued to dominate at the plate.
Opposing pitchers have a 7.91 ERA when facing LSU batters. Sanchez leads the team with a .513 batting average, while Sunseri leads the team and is tied for the lead in the Southeastern Conference with nine home runs.
Sanchez said it is a combination of confidence and preparation that allows the Tigers to continue to perform at the plate, and everyone knows that they are able to get a clutch hit.
“Our preparation (is great),” Sunseri said. “Everybody in our lineup consistently works hard and puts in the extra time to get where we are. Our lineup is really deep. No matter who we call on, we know they’re going to come in and get the job done.”
The Tigers are just looking to carry momentum into this weekend and while there are still things they can get better at, LSU coach Beth thinks they’re in a good place.
“We have a lot of opportunity in front of us,” Torina said. “There’s a lot of good opponents this weekend and we’re going to have to play our best game and hopefully that’s enough. Our kids have been doing a good job and we’ll prepare them well.”