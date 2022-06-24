Well before spring practice started, offensive line coach Brad Davis said LSU was "starting from ground zero" on the line of scrimmage. The team had lost four starters from an offensive line that struggled at times last season, and he needed to find a new group.

Some answers emerged this spring while other questions lingered until fall practice. As we preview the season ahead, here are five things to know about where the offensive line stands now.

1. Ongoing competition

Davis noticed signs of complacency when he arrived last summer. He doesn’t want to see them again. So even though LSU consistently used the same offensive line near the end of spring practice, competition will stretch into preseason camp, especially as newcomers enter the mix and injured players return to the field. For the sake of a baseline — this could change — LSU started Will Campbell at left tackle, Tre’Mond Shorts at left guard, Charles Turner at center, Miles Frazier at right guard and Cameron Wire at right tackle in the spring game.

LSU football adds to 2023 recruiting class with 3-star wide receiver Three-star wide receiver Kyle Parker verbally committed Thursday to LSU, making him the sixth player in the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class.

2. Freshmen in the mix

While most of Campbell’s classmates finished their senior year of high school, the No. 36 overall recruit in the country enrolled early. Campbell impressed during offseason workouts. Then he took over at left tackle because of his physical traits and mental makeup. The rest of the line fell into place this spring once Campbell asserted himself. It’ll be a surprise if he doesn’t start. Also keep an eye on four-star Emery Jones. LSU hasn’t set his position yet, but the Catholic High product might play early.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

3. Transfer impact

LSU added Shorts and Frazier to supplement the offensive line, which lacked experience after the departure of four starters. Shorts stood out on film for his effort, and he started 40 straight games at ETSU. With one year of eligibility, he’ll have a good chance to take one of the guard spots. Though Frazier, a freshman All-American last season at FIU, settled at right guard this spring, he has experience at tackle. He may compete with Anthony Bradford, Garrett Dellinger and Cameron Wire at right tackle.

The 5 freshmen most likely to make an impact on the LSU football team in 2022 Brian Kelly hit the transfer portal for LSU as hard as any other coach in the nation, but that won't keep several freshmen from contributing d…

4. Who plays center?

Without an experienced option on the roster, center was the most wide open position along the offensive line. Turner quickly grabbed the spot with Marlon Martinez injured this spring, and head coach Brian Kelly recognized him for his athleticism and IQ. Turner will still have to fend off Martinez in preseason camp. If Martinez wins the job, it’ll take him out of the running for another position. If Turner holds on, Martinez could end up playing guard. He started three games last year.

5. Bradford’s a wild card

Bradford didn’t participate this spring for undisclosed reasons. Now that he has returned to the team, Kelly described him as a starter — along with Dellinger. Bradford presents an intriguing option. The former four-star recruit is listed at 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds. He started five games last year. He also didn’t play the last month of the regular season. LSU pegged Bradford as a likely tackle, Kelly said, though he could land at guard. It won’t know what to expect until preseason camp. But Bradford has a real chance.