College GameDay is heading to Ann Arbor this weekend for the match-up between Michigan (5-1) and Wisconsin (4-1).
Wisconsin vs. Michigan will be the backdrop for ESPN's mega-popular college football television preview show.
The show features well-known college football names such as mascot head-donning Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and others.
Both teams went up in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. Michigan sits at 12 on the AP ranking and 13 on the Coaches Poll. Wisconsin just made the top 15 in the AP ranking and top 10 in the coaches poll.</p