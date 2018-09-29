Score by quarters
Ole Miss 3 3 7 3 — 16
LSU 14 14 7 10 — 45
First quarter
OLE MISS: Luke Logan 30 field goal at 9:06. DRIVE: 9 plays, 52 yards, 2:56. KEY PLAYS: After a missed field goal, Scottie Phillips starts the drive with a 24-yard run to the LSU 41. Jordan Ta'amu 19-yard pass to Braylon Sanders on third-and-14 keeps the drive going at the LSU 26. Phillips 13-yard run to the 13. REBELS 3, TIGERS 0.
LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 21 pass from Joe Burrow at 5:59 (Cole Tracy kick). DRIVE: 6-81-3:00. KEY PLAYS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 17-yard run to the LSU 48. Burrow 19-yard pass to Stephen Sullivan to the Ole Miss 33. Edwards-Helaire 7-yard run to the 21 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, REBELS 3.
LSU: Nick Brossette 4 run at 0:57 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 9-71-3:55. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 23-yard pass to Racey McMath to the Ole Miss 36. Burrow 15-yard run on third-and-9 to the 20. Burrow 8-yard run to the 12. TIGERS 14, REBELS 3.
Second quarter
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 3 run at 8:59 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 12-83-5:48. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 6-yard pass to Sullivan on third-and-2 keeps drive alive at the LSU 31. Offside penalty against Ole Miss on fourth-and-1 gives LSU a first down at the Tigers 45. Burrow 14-yard run on third-and-9 to the Ole Miss 34. Pass interference penalty on Ole Miss' Jalen Julius to the Ole Miss 4. TIGERS 21, REBELS 3.
LSU: Justin Jefferson 65 pass from Burrow at 7:41 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 2-69-0:45. TIGERS 28, REBELS 3.
OLE MISS: Logan 17 field goal at 0:02. DRIVE: 12-90-2:34. KEY PLAYS: Ta'amu 22-yard pass to D.K. Metcalf to the Ole Miss 31. Unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Greedy Williams on fourth-and-4 gives Ole Miss a first down at the LSU 48. Ta'amu 35-yard pass to A.J. Brown gives Ole Miss a first-and-goal at the LSU 4. TIGERS 28, REBELS 6.
Third quarter
OLE MISS: Phillips 1 run at 3:45 (Logan kick). DRIVE: 13-59-4:31. KEY PLAYS: Phillips 11-yard run to the LSU 44 on third-and-6 extends the drive. Phillips 4-yard run on third-and-1 to the LSU 20. Isaiah Woullard 9-yard run on third-and-2 gives Ole Miss a first-and-goal at the 4. TIGERS 28, REBELS 13.
LSU: Jefferson 5 pass from Burrow at 1:48 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 5-67-1:48. KEY PLAY: Burrow 52-yard pass and run from Burrow gives LSU a first-and-goal at the Ole Miss 10. TIGERS 35, REBELS 13.
Fourth quarter
OLE MISS: Logan 40 field goal at 13:10. DRIVE: 11-51-3:38. KEY PLAYS: Ta'amu 16-yard pass to Elijah Moore to the LSU 33. Ta'amu 11-yard run to the LSU 22. TIGERS 35, REBELS 16.
LSU: Tracy 26 field goal at 8:45. DRIVE: 10-67-4:25. KEY PLAYS: Brossette starts the drive with a 14-yard run to the LSU 39. Burrow 23-yard pass to Jefferson to the Ole Miss 38. TIGERS 38, REBELS 16.
LSU: Burrow 35 run at 2:56 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 6-64-4:00. KEY PLAY: Edwards-Helaire 14-yard run to midfield. TIGERS 45, REBELS 16.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 45, Ole Miss 16
RECORDS: LSU 5-0, 2-0 SEC; Ole Miss 3-2, 0-2 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 100,224 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles