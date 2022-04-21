Sometimes athletes want to prove how they're different from their siblings, but Josh Stevenson embraces the fact he might be the same type of player that his brother was at LSU.
If true, it's not a bad career path. Former LSU center fielder Andrew Stevenson's plaque resides on the brick pillars of the fence around Alex Box Stadium.
There is one thing Josh Stevenson wants to do differently: Be better at the plate sooner.
“Don’t take any offense, Andrew, but try to get the bat going a little more than he did freshman year,” Stevenson said Wednesday.
His older brother played with the Tigers from 2013-15 before being drafted in the second round of the MLB draft by the Washington Nationals. Andrew Stevenson made his major-league debut in 2017 with Washington and is currently playing with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.
Andrew laughed when told about what his brother said.
“At the plate, he’s a little more patient, and I was a little more aggressive as far as getting in there and ready to swing,” Andrew told The Advocate over the phone Wednesday. “He has a more mature approach than I did at that time. I had to figure it out later in my career.”
Josh, a true freshman, made his first start in the final game of the Mississippi State series in left field, and he made his fifth start Tuesday night against UL. He’s appeared in 20 games so far this season. Andrew appeared in 54 games during his freshman year, making 33 starts and batting .193.
So far, Josh is batting .292, but who’s counting?
Andrew improved over his final two seasons, batting .311 (177 for 569) during his career at LSU.
As a kid who grew up watching his brother play, Josh said his favorite memory was watching Andrew make “The Catch” during the 2015 NCAA regional at Alex Box Stadium against UNC-Wilmington. On the play, Andrew ran out to right center, laid out at the warning track and caught a ball bound for an extra-base hit. He scrambled to his feet and fired to second base to complete a double play, tumbling to the ground after releasing the throw.
“I remember the crowd going crazy,” Josh said. “I was like: 'That’s cool — I would really like to do that one day,' you know? Being here, it's kind of like a reality now. Hopefully I get a chance to do that.”
Against UL on Tuesday, Josh jumped for a ball that was over the fence in left field. He didn’t catch what would be a home run, but his approach lifted his body well above the fence line with ease. His athleticism, just like his brother, is what sets him apart from other players.
“His athleticism impacts the game on offense and on defense,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I think he has unlimited potential. We’re only scratching the surface of how good a player I think he can be.”
Josh pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning against Texas on March 5, lining a single to center field for his first collegiate hit. He said it was the “coolest moment so far” to do that in front of 25,000 fans.
Andrew said he didn’t start playing consistently until Southeastern Conference play, either. In fact, his conference debut was against Mississippi State on March 16, 2013, when he went 1 for 2 in the Tigers’ 7-3 victory.
“It was a tough time to get thrown in there. You don’t see pitching like that that often,” Andrew said. “I think it was just getting into that situation and never struggling before, that was the toughest part — best thing that ever happened to me go through that struggle earlier.”
Last weekend, Josh went 3 for 10 in a three-game series at Arkansas in which the Tigers combined for just six runs. He started every game.
“I met with Jay (Johnson) after the fall and there were some things I needed to improve on,” Josh said. “Just slowing the game down mentally and developing my approach at the plate and just building confidence in myself. I feel like over Christmas, I got to work with my brother — it’s really helped and now it's paying off.”
The Major League Baseball lockout allowed Andrew to see Josh run out in a Tiger uniform for the first time back in February, where Josh appeared as a pinch hitter and substitute outfielder during the opening weekend against Maine. So far, that’s his favorite memory of watching his brother play.
“I remember him being that little kid in the stands and he finally gets that opportunity to do it,” Andrew said. “I told him to just enjoy it. It goes by really quickly, and I look back now and I was there in, shoot, 2015? Those years are creeping away now.
"Play loose and be thankful.”