The networks that televise college football have reached an agreement to push back the announcement of college football early season games that will be shown.
The statement, released by CBS, ESPN, Fox and their affiliated networks on behalf of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conferences, says those announcements will come at a later, unspecified date. Traditionally the deadline for such games to be announced is June 1.
“Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline,” the statement reads. “These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”
A source with knowledge of the decision said this should not be construed as an indication of whether or not the college football season will begin as scheduled. The issue is the fact that the sports calendar is in flux with the anticipated return of major sports such as the NBA and major league baseball, when that may occur and how that may impact TV scheduling.