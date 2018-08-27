There's been no formal announcement by LSU as to who will be the Tigers' starting quarterback vs. Miami on Sunday. But Hurricane coach Mark Richt has an idea.

“We think it’s going to be (Joe) Burrow... But we’ll see," the former Georgia coach said Monday morning via the Miami Herald.

[Update, 12:55 p.m. Monday: Orgeron says he's told the QBs who's starting, but he wants to tell team before public]

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is scheduled to meet with the media for his weekly Monday news conference at 12:30 p.m. It's unclear if Orgeron will use the opportunity to announce either Burrow or Myles Brennan as the starter.

Richt described Burrow as a "super mobile guy" and said he expects the Tigers' offense to have certain "quarterback run aspects" along with typical power-running game and play-action passing.

Miami, per Richt, has watched film from Ensminger's pass offenses to get a feel of what LSU might run. The team has also looked at LSU's spring game to get a "look at their personnel and get a good idea of who is going to being playing where in their base offense and base defense."

