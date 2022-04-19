Three weeks into practice, LSU’s depth chart has begun taking shape — at least for the spring game this Saturday afternoon inside Tiger Stadium.

The two-deep for the season will surely change between now and the opener against Florida State as the rest of the transfers and freshmen arrive on campus, LSU installs more of its scheme, and players return from injuries before preseason camp.

Still, the spring has provided a solid look at where the personnel stands right now. Below is our projection for LSU’s offensive depth chart heading into the spring game. Return Wednesday for the defensive projections.

Quarterback

Starter: Jayden Daniels or Myles Brennan or Garrett Nussmeier

Backup: Walker Howard

This might look like a cop-out, but it would be impossible at this point to predict a starter in a competition that’s expected to stretch into preseason camp. All the quarterbacks have had their moments. Daniels recently went first, but no one has clearly moved ahead in the order. The most notable development has been Nussmeier, who’s in the thick of what many thought would be a two-man race.

Running back

Starter: John Emery Jr.

Backups: Tre’ Bradford, Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams

Asked about Emery, who has a minor ankle sprain, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said, “I think there's a huge contribution coming from him in the fall.” The senior looks poised for a breakout year, but it’s important to note coach Brian Kelly said every running back will contribute. LSU also gets Penn State transfer Noah Cain this summer. Sophomore Corey Kiner, who had shared first-team reps with Emery, just transferred to Cincinnati.

Wide receiver

Starters: Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jaray Jenkins

Backups: Jack Bech, Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr.

Though there might not be a ton of depth, LSU clearly has a talented group of wide receivers. Nabers has shined this spring. Jenkins has caught a few long touchdowns. Thomas consistently has played with the first-team offense. Bech, who missed a few practices, recently returned to the field. And that’s not to mention star Kayshon Boutte, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury.

Tight end

Starter: Jack Mashburn

Backups: Kole Taylor, Nick Storz

Denbrock, who also coaches the tight ends, said LSU’s tight ends have “a lot of technical issues” they need to work on before the season. Ideally, the coaching staff wants to add an experienced tight end through the transfer portal so Denbrock can feature the position like he has in the past. Turning the tight ends into what LSU wants them to be could take time.

LSU football adds former Ohio State player to help position of need Former Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks has signed with LSU, adding depth at a position of need and another transfer to the roster, the schoo…

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Left tackle

Starter: Will Campbell

Backup: Miles Frazier

Campbell’s emergence at left tackle was probably the most important development of the spring. LSU needed clarity on the offensive line, and it found some when he moved to left tackle about two weeks ago. Ever since then, LSU hasn’t changed the first-team line much. There’s a long way to go, but Campbell — a 6-foot-6, 310-pound early enrollee — has a good chance to start this fall.

Left guard

Starter: Tre’Mond Shorts

Backup: Xavier Hill

Offensive line coach Brad Davis loved Shorts’ effort when he watched his film from East Tennessee State. LSU signed the fifth-year senior for a reason as it reshaped the offensive line, and Shorts has been the starting left guard for three straight practices. He’ll have to continue to prove he can make the jump to the Southeastern Conference.

Center

Starter: Charles Turner

Backup: Fitzgerald West

Center was the most wide-open position on the offensive line coming into spring practice, but Turner has held onto the spot for weeks. Kelly recognized him at one point, highlighting his athleticism and IQ. Turner, who underwent shoulder surgery last season, knows he needs to get stronger over the summer. Junior Marlon Martinez will compete for the job once he returns from an injury.

+5 The rise of Robert Steeples: How LSU's CB coach leapt from a St. Louis high school Near the end of his NFL career in 2015, Robert Steeples watched a game at his high school alma mater as he tried to decide what to do next. De…

Right guard

Starter: Miles Frazier

Backup: Kardell Thomas

Frazier came to LSU after starting at left tackle for Florida International last season. He has played tackle at times this spring, but he recently shifted to right guard, moving Thomas back to the second team. This looks like a spot that could change a few times between now and the first game, especially once sophomore Garrett Dellinger heals from shoulder surgery. Dellinger can play tackle and guard. He also has trained at center.

Right tackle

Starter: Cameron Wire

Backup: Marcus Dumervil

Wire opened the spring at left tackle, the position he played for most of his career, until Campbell took over midway through the spring. LSU then moved Wire across the line, which Kelly liked because it created competition between Wire and Dumervil for the spot. Wire, a senior, has made 10 career starts.