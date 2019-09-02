It's going to be hot for LSU vs. Texas. Really hot.
According to the National Weather Service, the high Saturday in Austin will be about 101 degrees.
It won't be that hot for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff, but temperatures are likely to remain in the 90s for at least the first part of the game. And those temperatures are likely to fall no lower than the mid-80s by the end of the game.
The Tigers are no stranger to scorching-hot games early in the season. It was 93 degrees last year for their mid-afternoon kickoff at Auburn, for example.
The matchup of top 10-ranked teams will be aired on ABC-TV. ESPN's mega-popular College GameDay TV show will originate from the school's campus.
