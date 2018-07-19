Former Jesuit High standout Kalija Lipscomb had a breakout season as a sophomore at Vanderbilt, catching 37 passes for 610 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason is expecting an even better performance from Lipscomb this season. He is the Commodores' leading returning receiver.
"I think a guy who has been overlooked is Kalija Lipscomb," Mason said. "You look at his ability to play, he's probably second in the conference in plus-20-yard receptions. He's explosive and able to do it against everybody that we have been able to play, and he showed up. From the time he stepped on the campus to now, he's a big-time player."
Lipscomb's best game last season came against South Carolina, when he caught seven passes for 128 yards. He caught four passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game.
"Going into his third year, he's going to have to embrace that No. 1 role," Vandy quarterback Kyle Shurmur said. "Our chemistry has grown. He's really explosive with big-play ability."
Home away from home
Auburn took its turn at SEC media days Thursday.
Atlanta has been a home away from home for the Tigers lately.
Auburn's last two games in 2017 (the SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia and the Peach Bowl loss to UCF) were both at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Auburn opens the season there as well against Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.
"I think that can be a game that can make or break our season," Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis said. "If we win that game, it's bragging rights to the college football committee that we are a playoff contending team.
"Washington is going to be a playoff contending team by the end of the year. We're playing in this stadium we lost two times in a row, so we are trying to get that bitter taste out of our mouth. God forbid, if we come out on the losing side, it's still not the end of the world."
Defensive lineman Dontavius Russell says his team won't put much thought into the past two games in Atlanta.
"We don't really think about where we are playing," Russell said. "It's helpful that we have played there and we are used to the turf. But other than that it's just a good venue to play in to get into a bowl game mode before bowl season."
Rally in Death Valley still stings
Auburn players still haven't forgotten last year's LSU game.
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham calls it the "lowest of the lows."
Auburn, ranked No. 10 at the time, led 20-0 before rallied for a 27-23 victory in Death Valley.
Auburn dropped to 5-2 but then got hot, winning its final five games to win the rugged SEC West.
"It's the same way with seasons as it is with games," Auburn defensive lineman Dontavius Russell said. "You can't let it harm you moving forward. That was one of those games we kind of let slip from our grasp."
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn let his team know after the loss that it wasn't the end of the season. Malzahn had been there before. In 2013, when he took over the program, his team lost in Death Valley, then went on to go undefeated the rest of the way before losing to Florida State in the national title game.
"That was the way we turned it around and made it to the SEC championship," Russell said.
Biletnikoff watch list
LSU receiver Jonathan Giles was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list Thursday. The award goes to the nation's top receiver.
Giles, who played at Texas Tech two years ago, transferred to LSU and had to sit out in 2017 because of the NCAA's transfer rule.
He caught 69 passes for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Red Raiders.
Giles is one of five players with Louisiana connections on the watch list.
The others are Tulane's Terren Encalade (Belle Chasse); Louisiana Monroe's Marcus Green, Nebraska's Stanley Morgan (St. Augustine) and Louisiana Tech's Teddy Veal (West Jefferson).
Travels with Gus
Football coaches don’t like to be away from their programs for extended vacations. So it took an effort on Malzahn's part to agree to go to Israel earlier this month for a nine-day trip with his wife Kristi, with a side trip to a U2 concert in Nashville, Tennessee, thrown in.
“Kristi’s been wanting to go to Israel probably for the last five years,” Malzahn said. “It was our 30th wedding anniversary. Gone nine days, which was a little bit out of my comfort zone, being gone that long, but it was well worth it. I would encourage everybody to go.”
The Malzahns are famous for going to Waffle House in Auburn after wins, so it begs the question: do they have a Waffle House in Tel Aviv?