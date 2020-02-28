There were a host of additions and subtractions to the LSU lineups for Friday night’s meet with the 14th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

But it didn’t keep the No. 5-ranked Tigers from posting one of their best home meet scores of 2020 as they wrapped up the Southeastern Conference portion of the regular season and start to tune up for the postseason.

Led by a winning 9.975 on balance beam from junior Reagan Campbell, LSU ran away to a 197.125-195.725 victory over the Razorbacks before an announced crowd of 12,147 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Senior Kennedi Edney competed as an all-arounder for the first time since Jan. 24 after battling an elbow injury that kept her off bars for five straight meets.

Freshman Kiya Johnson, the nation’s No. 2-ranked all-arounder and tied for first on floor, only competed on vault and bars in her first time not performing as an all-arounder this season. She scored a 9.825 and a 9.95 respectively, the latter her career best on bars that resulted in her 23rd individual win this season.

LSU started off a bit slowly on vault, with none of its six gymnasts cracking the 9.90 mark. Senior Ruby Harrold, competing for the second-to-last time in the PMAC, won the event with a 9.875, her third vault title this season, as LSU posted a 49.100.

The Tigers rallied strongly on bars in their second rotation with a 49.525, their best score in that event this season. Edney followed Johnson’s 9.95 with a season-high 9.925, while junior Bridget Dean contributed a career high 9.90.

Arkansas, led by first-year coach and former Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber, struggled through its first two rotations, counting a fall on bars that led to a 48.425 and a 48.850 on vault to give the Tigers a commanding 98.625-97.275 lead halfway through the meet.

LSU then got a 49.325 on beam led by Campbell’s 9.975, a career high. Harrold and Christina Desiderio tied career highs with 9.90s on floor and Edney posted a 9.925 to take the all-around title with a 39.550. But the Tigers had to count a 9.575 from freshman Courtney Goodrich, her first collegiate performance, that led to a 49.175 in the event.

The Tigers travel to Denton, Texas, next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. meet at Texas Woman’s University. LSU returns to the PMAC for its final home meet March 13 against Arizona State before heading to Duluth, Georgia, for the SEC Championship meet.