If you're not already and Advocate | Times-Picayune subscriber, we've got a deal you can't pass on.
Thanks to the LSU Tigers winning the 2020 College Football Playoff championship, we'd like to offer a special digital subscription deal:
Get a free LSU championship poster with your purchase of a new digital subscription.
A digital subscription gives you...
- Full access to theadvocate.com and NOLA.com
- Faster-loading web pages only for subscribers
- Full access to the e-edition, the replica of each today's print edition
It's only $9.99/month (or less the price of a meal at the stadium).
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Believe it, LSU fans! The Tigers are the 2020 College Football Playoff champions.
Posters will be mailed to new subscribers in a few weeks.
This offer expires Jan. 17, 2020.