“And David put his hand in his bag and took out a stone, and slung it, and struck the Philistine on his forehead … and he fell on his face to the ground.”
— 1 Samuel 17:49
From a glance, LSU hardly looks like David next to the Alabama Goliath.
LSU is ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff’s initial rankings. Alabama is No. 1, true, but those numbers hardly make it seem like a lopsided showdown.
Then you look behind Alabama’s eight victories at some truly frightening scores. The Crimson Tide has been rolling ruthlessly through its schedule like Soviet tanks through Eastern Europe, raining tyranny over all without hardly breaking a sweat. It has been two months of 65-31 over this team and 58-21 over that. Ole Miss dared to score the game’s first touchdown on Sept. 15, then the rebellion was crushed as Bama scored 62 straight points, 59 in the first three quarters.
For all of LSU’s success this season, a 7-1 record marked by the only six wins over winning teams by any FBS program, the Tigers are a two-touchdown underdog. On home soil. On what promises to be a perfect Saturday night for college football.
In other words, if LSU is to win, the Tigers will have to pull what is perceived to be a monumental upset.
There was no more shocking victory in American sports than the U.S. hockey team’s 4-3 win over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. Jim Craig was between the pipes as the U.S. goalkeeper in that epic game, and today runs his own marketing and motivational speaking firm, the aptly named Gold Medal Strategies, in his native Massachusetts.
The key to the Miracle on Ice, Craig said, is not relying on a miracle. The first step is to believe you are as good as the team you are trying to beat.
“If it is an upset you didn’t feel like you should win,” Craig said. “If I was a coach I would never let my players use that word. It’s a game. We’re competing in this game. Work harder, smarter and expect to win.”
It was hard not to think LSU beating Alabama in 1993 would be an upset. The Tigers were 3-5 and the Crimson Tide was riding a 31-game unbeaten streak that included its 1992 national title run. LSU was such a big underdog heading to Tuscaloosa that year, 25 points by one Las Vegas betting line, the headline in the Mobile Register that day read “Tide could lose, pigs might fly.”
Instead the Tigers flew, all the way to a 17-13 victory. To this day, no LSU team has overcome a bigger point spread.
“We knew we had an opportunity to show what we were capable of,” said former LSU All-American center Kevin Mawae, now an offensive analyst at Arizona State. “Sometimes you have to earn your respect and beat that bully on the block. That’s what Alabama is.”
Mawae echoed what Craig said in that the LSU players have to believe they can win before they can even hope to compete.
“I never thought I was a lesser guy than the one I was taking the field against,” said Mawae, who made eight Pro Bowls in 16 NFL seasons. “For any player on LSU’s team to think they’re less than their opponent when they step onto the field, you’re already beat.”
In 1976 LSU’s basketball team was routed 87-72 in Rupp Arena by Kentucky, Southeastern Conference basketball’s version of Alabama. The Tigers had only ever beaten the Wildcats twice in their history and never on the road. After five more years of losing, Dale Brown was trying to figure out what to say to his team.
“I kicked open the door,” said Brown, whose grandson Cameron Prudhomme is a walk-on LSU linebacker. “I said, ‘Don’t shower.’ Then I said, ‘You seniors I’m sorry, but the rest of you if you listen to me, if you will not give up, I promise you we will come back here and beat them worse than they beat us.’ ”
Two years later, LSU beat eventual national champion Kentucky 96-94 at home in overtime with all five starters fouled out. And in 1987 LSU destroyed UK 76-41 in Rupp Arena. Not worse, but plenty good enough. And for an LSU football team that has lost seven straight to Alabama, an example that perseverance eventually pays dividends.
There may be no more outlandish dream than LSU taking down mighty Alabama on Saturday night. But the Tigers sound like they are saying the right, self-affirming things.
“We’re going to play mad,” coach Ed Orgeron said on his Wednesday night radio show. “We’re going to play aggressive. We’re going to go to win the football game.”
"I'm not scared of this game," LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said. Though he’s hardly about to overtake Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the Heisman frontrunner, Burrow has instilled some of his test pilot-like “I’m going to wrestle this unruly beast to the ground” bravado into the Tigers since arriving from Ohio State.
"I don't think any of our guys are scared of this game,” Burrow continued. “This is the reason you play football. This is why you grow up working so hard for moments like this. If you're timid, then don't come out that locker room because we're going to be ready to go."
It’s that kind of spirit Craig would want to see from LSU if he was trying to motivate the Tigers.
“These kids should look at this moment and embrace it,” he said. “It may never happen again. They need to play at highest level they can and hold their teammates accountable to do the same.”
Maybe Alabama will turn out to be an unassailable fortress. Or maybe LSU needs the right mix of talent, attitude and opportunity to crack the code. The Crimson Tide is, ultimately, simply a college football team, not the Soviet Red Army. And this is Tiger Stadium, not Hungary.
The Tigers must, as Orgeron said, be the aggressor. They need, like David, the confidence to plant a stone right between Alabama eyes.
“You have to believe it in your heart,” Brown said. “The French call it ‘idée fixe.’ Whatever you fix in your mind can happen.
“Cinderella lives. And she wears purple and gold shoes instead of a slipper.”