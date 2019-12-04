For a town whose team has yet to make it into the College Football Playoff’s version of the final four, Baton Rouge sure was a grumpy place Tuesday night after the next-to-last CFP rankings were released.

Upon seeing LSU was No. 2, sandwiched for the second straight week between fellow 12-0s Ohio State and Clemson, the two most printable words, in keeping with the holiday season, were “Bah!” and “Humbug!”

When it comes to LSU, there is a sense, much like with the shafted New Orleans Saints from January’s NFC Championship game, that the Tigers have a rare opportunity to contend for a national championship this season. And that the stars may not align quite this way for a couple of years at least.

It’s an opportunity that gets a lot more complicated if the top three teams hold serve this weekend in their respective conference title games, if the matchup is No. 2 LSU versus No. 3 Clemson instead of No. 1 LSU versus No. 4 Utah/Oklahoma/Baylor.

Of course the Tigers first have to hurdle current CFP No. 4 Georgia in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, and that's no small feat. But starting from the premise that LSU can do that, there are some signs that point to the Tigers at least having a chance to reclaim that coveted No. 1 spot.

Starting with:

LSU football practice report (Dec. 4): LSU attendance high on final open practice before SEC title On a sunny, 67-degree afternoon that was near perfect weather, the LSU football team had near perfect attendance in its final open practice be…

Win impressively against Georgia. Or, more to the point, win and play impressive defense against Georgia. Even if LSU’s offense has some relative struggles, as it did against Auburn (LSU had 508 yards total offense but won 23-20 when it bogged down in the red zone), that offense is going to get a pass because of how well it has played overall.

The focus has been on the defense all season — especially LSU gave up 38 points to Texas, 41 to Alabama and 37 to Ole Miss, with 614 yards allowed (402 of them rushing). LSU has trended much better the past two games, allowing 304 yards to Arkansas and 169 to Texas A&M. But the Tigers need to put on another good show against an offensively challenged Georgia team that scored more than 30 points just once in SEC play (43-14 at Tennessee).

Build a better résumé. When it comes to choosing between Ohio State and LSU for the No. 1 spot, it certainly sounds as though CFP selection committee chairman Rob Mullens picked the argument that suited his committee best. Last week, when Ohio State replaced LSU at No. 1, Mullens said it was the eye test, largely referring to the Tigers’ defense (or lack thereof). This week he pointed to the Buckeyes’ résumé and its four wins over current CFP top 25 teams compared to three for LSU.

The committee could choose to favor the “eye test” over résumé once again in its final rankings. But if you read carefully into what Mullens — who is as difficult to read as tax code — said Tuesday night, he showed LSU has a path forward when it comes to résumé.

“Two really, really good teams,” Mullens said of Ohio State and LSU. “That's what the committee sees. Ohio State now, with their impressive win over Michigan on the road, has four wins over top-25 teams. LSU has three very impressive wins over top-25 teams. As we've talked in past weeks, both really have dynamic offenses, both have good defenses. Ohio State's is just a little ahead at this point.”

The committee may continue to be infatuated with the Ohio State team it sees on the field. But it may be hard-pressed to keep the Buckeyes ahead if LSU pulls off what is essentially another huge top-four road win against Georgia.

LSU fans 'travel well': What an SEC Championship crowd could look like in UGA's backyard The 2019 SEC Championship won't go down in the record books as a true LSU road game -- but don't be surprised by a sea of red.

Help from unlikely places. In 2003, LSU needed Boise State to beat Hawaii in literally the last game of the regular season to give LSU a better strength of schedule than Southern California. That allowed the Tigers to slide past the Trojans and into the Sugar Bowl to play Oklahoma for the BCS national championship.

In 2007, LSU needed Oklahoma to beat No. 1 Missouri in the Big 12 championship game and Pittsburgh to upset West Virginia to snag the No. 2 spot opposite new No. 1 Ohio State. That put LSU in the BCS National Championship Game in the Superdome.

This year, LSU may need an assist along similar, if not quite so obvious, lines.

Just before LSU and Georgia kick off Saturday, CFP No. 17 Memphis hosts No. 20 Cincinnati in the American Athletic championship game. Memphis beat Cincinnati 34-24 last week. If Memphis can beat Cincinnati again, it might push the 10-2 Bearcats out of the top 25, thus denying Ohio State (which routed the Bearcats 42-0 on Sept. 7 in Columbus) one of those precious CFP quality wins.

If Cincinnati were to drop out, Ohio State would have two wins over current No. 8 Wisconsin (likely to drop out of the top 10), one over current No. 10 Penn State and one over No. 14 Michigan.

LSU would have wins over two teams in the top five at the time (then-No. 3 Alabama and then-No. 4 Georgia), both away from home, along with wins over current No. 9 Florida and No. 11 Auburn. If the CFP leans toward résumé, it would be difficult to explain away Ohio State’s advantage over LSU when the Tigers would have four wins over teams likely to finish in the top 12.

However it turns out … expect LSU to be in the CFP. Even if LSU loses to Georgia, the consensus (though it's pure speculation) is that the Tigers have done enough to make it in. Probably as the No. 4 seed, and probably destined to face Ohio State if the Buckeyes win.

But at that point, LSU would be happy to still be in the playoff. Happier than the Tigers and their fans are right now to find themselves looking up at the Buckeyes with no sure path to the top.