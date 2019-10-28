LSU football has landed a commitment from Green Oaks High wide receiver Decoldest Crawford.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pound high school sophomore is the second player to commit to LSU's 2022 recruiting class, and he does not yet have a ranking per 247Sports.
"I've always dreamed of playing college football," Crawford posted on Twitter. "As I grew up I realized that everything isn't given it has to be earned. Firstly, I would like to thank the man above, my mom, dad, brothers and coaches for preparing me to be successful."
Hold That Tiger 🐯💜💛@Coach_EdOrgeron pic.twitter.com/F4YSFA8xX0— Decoldest Crawford (@Yrncold) October 28, 2019
Crawford, a Shreveport native who also held offers from Southern Miss, Southern and Washington State, joins Texas safety Bryce Anderson as the two players who have committed to the class.
LSU's 2022 class ranks fourth nationally, behind Florida State, Oregon and Iowa.