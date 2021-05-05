LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is on track to receive a two-year contract extension that will pay him $500,000 in the first year and $550,000 the second year through March 31, 2023, according to a copy of the term sheet agreement between Joseph and the university.
The new contract will be up for approval during the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday.
Joseph, a 53-year-old Louisiana native, is entering the final year of his $407,000-per-year contract with LSU and was recently considered a candidate for the head coaching position at Southern University.
Southern named special teams coordinator Jason Rollins its interim head football coach last week. The Jaguars job became available Tuesday when former coach Dawson Odums, who had just finished his eighth season as head coach for the program, left Baton Rouge to take the head coaching job at Norfolk State.
Joseph joined LSU coach Ed Orgeron's staff in 2017 as a wide receivers coach. Orgeron promoted Joseph to the team's assistant head coach in March 2020, an additional title that came months after Joseph reportedly turned down an offer to join Nebraska's coaching staff as passing game coordinator and associate head coach.
What will LSU's offense look like? We analyzed all 957 plays Jake Peetz and the Panthers ran to find out
The new contract also comes months after Joseph was named within LSU's release of its commissioned report by the law firm Husch Blackwell regarding the university's recent handlings of sexual misconduct cases. A large portion of the report detailed problems surrounding how LSU handled 2018 allegations that former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was abusing former LSU tennis player Jade Lewis. Davis was arrested on battery counts, and suspended by the university several months after the events began.
The Husch Blackwell report found that LSU made an "inappropriate request" in giving Joseph the task of keeping Davis and Lewis apart while the investigation continued. Joseph was Davis' coach, and the former receiver also had Joseph attend a Title IX interview as his adviser. When LSU Police eventually arrested Davis, they interviewed Joseph, and when they asked Joseph if he thought Davis was violent, Joseph called him a "softie."
Joseph was "put in perhaps the impossible position of ensuring that Davis had no contact with Lewis and vice versa," the report said, and Joseph "made plain this was a position he was deeply uncomfortable being put in."
Joseph has been a key recruiter in the five seasons he's been on Orgeron's staff, and he oversaw a highly-productive receiving corps during LSU's record-breaking season in 2019, when Ja'Marr Chase, a unanimous All-American, won the Biletnikoff Award and set Southeastern Conference records for touchdown receptions (20) and yards receiving (1,780).
Justin Jefferson, a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, also set the single-season LSU reception record with 111 catches in 2019.
Coaching duties with LSU's wide receivers have been split between Joseph and a series of passing game coordinators since 2018. DJ Mangas, who was hired as LSU's passing game coordinator in January, is expected to aid in coaching receivers in a similar role that Joe Brady held in 2019.