LSU is all set for another game against Auburn — pound-for-pound, perhaps the wildest series LSU plays each season (do burning buildings, earthquakes and last-second field goals ring any bells?) — and of course, we're here with everything to get you ready.

LSU, without Myles Brennan again, face an Auburn team that's been less than impressive all year but almost always give LSU its best effort.

Here's a rundown of our weekend coverage:

Brooks Kubena took a long, deep look at LSU's latest emerging superstar. Terrace Marshall has only emerged from the shadows once cast by Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, and he's in the running to become the Tigers' third Biletnikoff Award winner — all while reminding some of his late great-uncle, Joe Delaney. Here's his story:

Columnist Scott Rabalais says this is the perfect time for another thrilling chapter in this amazing LSU-Auburn series. After all, if Las Vegas is right, this game will come down to the very end.

Speaking of Las Vegas, our resident gambling aficionado, assistant sports editor Zach Ewing, has some thoughts on the LSU-Auburn line. Also: Zach is 3-1 on his best bets this year. (Remember, for entertainment purposes only.)

Our four experts make their game predictions for LSU-Auburn. (Yes, there's a good chance your record is better than theirs.)

Wilson Alexander gives you four easy-to-read keys to an LSU road win. (Hint: One of them involves keeping the pressure of freshman quarterback TJ Finley.)

How does LSU beat Auburn? Keys include eye discipline and a strong running game LSU returns to the field Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Auburn. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game as LSU tries to reach a winning record for the first time this season.

As we (and you) have probably discussed, Auburn hasn't played great football this season. Still, don't count out a Gus Malzahn team. Here's Wilson with a quick read on the opponent:

Week 6 of the Southeastern Conference schedule brings Sheldon Mickles another opportunity to refresh his team-by-team SEC rankings. Where does he have LSU this week? And who are the top contenders (aside from the obvious)?

SEC Rankings Week 6: League reaches season's halfway point with two big SEC West clashes on tap Week 5 of the Southeastern Conference schedule brings another juggling act that has just eight members of the 14-team league taking the field. Let's take a look.

One other thing: Don't just watch LSU; watch all the great college football games this weekend. Sheldon picks out Saturday's five best games on TV.

So, hey: Take a good look through this stuff. Our crew works hard each week at all this. They're among the best in the business.

Have a great weekend, everybody, and again: Thank you for reading.