Seeking its fourth win in a row and a likely move into the Top 10 in the polls, the LSU basketball team picked the wrong time to go flat Saturday afternoon.
No. 12 LSU grabbed its largest lead of the day at 56-48 over Arkansas after a steal and crowd-pleasing dunk by Tari Eason with 9:02 to play in the game.
But at that point, Will Wade’s team went ice-cold from the field and didn’t score for nearly seven minutes which contributed to a 65-58 loss.
By the time Alex Fudge flew in from the left wing for a thunderous dunk that ended the dry spell with 2:16 left and tied the score at 58-all, Arkansas had put together a 10-0 run.
It only got worse for LSU after that, however, as a Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd of 12,734 looked on in disbelief as Arkansas closed the game on a 17-2 run to notch the upset.
Arkansas (12-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) ended a three-game winning streak for LSU (15-2, 3-2) and handed the Tigers their first homecourt loss in the last 14 games dating to last January.
More to come ...