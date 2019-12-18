Eric Taylor has signed with LSU football.
The 4-star defensive tackle out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, made his commitment official Wednesday morning after signing his letter of intent on Early Signing Day.
Taylor held offers from in-state programs Alabama and Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky and others.
He originally committed to LSU on June 18, four days after taking his official visit to Baton Rouge.
247Sports lists Taylor at 6 foot, 4 inches and 280 pounds.
