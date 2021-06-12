KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The last time Paul Mainieri stood in the visitor’s dugout at Tennessee, the coach digested a sweep.

He called LSU “snake-bit” and drew comparisons to some of his past teams, trying to show this one could make a postseason run. He thought a few plays had separated LSU from winning at least one game of the series, if not two, and pedaled hope when it seemed like there was none.

“We've just got to stay with it,” Mainieri said at the time, “but it's frustrating right now for the kids.”

Almost three months later, Mainieri stood in the same dugout Friday afternoon as his team prepared to play in an NCAA super regional.

LSU had pulled itself from the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings, reached the postseason and won four straight elimination games at the Eugene regional. It faced No. 3 Tennessee again, this time with a chance to make the College World Series.

“I think we’re a completely different team than we were back then,” Mainieri said, and on the field in front of him, the players exuded the same belief.

“I feel like we've done a complete 360 since the last time we played them,” fourth-year pitcher AJ Labas said.

When LSU last played Tennessee, it was two weeks into the SEC schedule. Seven members of the starting lineup had never played a league series on the road. Mainieri was still figuring out whom he could trust in what situation. Little mistakes consistently doomed the team in close games.

LSU still had a chance to win the series. It led the opener 1-0 in the third inning. Then junior pitcher Landon Marceaux allowed a low line drive into center field with a runner on third. Sophomore Mitchell Sanford, playing out of position because of an injury to junior Giovanni DiGiacomo, dove for the ball. It rolled underneath Sanford and settled against the center-field wall for a triple.

Marceaux struck out the next batter, but the ball bounced past sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski. Another run scored. LSU lost 3-1.

A day later, LSU carried an 8-7 lead into the ninth inning. Then director of operations Nate Fury whispered in Mainieri’s ear, “The lightning’s coming.” Tennessee delayed the rest of the game until the next morning because of approaching thunderstorms. Mainieri understood the decision, but he thought the pause halted LSU’s momentum.

When play resumed, the Volunteers tied the score and eventually won 9-8 on a home run in extra innings. Tennessee beat LSU again later that day, 3-2, on another game-winning hit in extras. Labas said the team needed to settle the bullpen and capitalize when runners reached scoring position. LSU, which left 25 runners on base during the series, was swept by a combined four runs.

“It definitely left a bad taste in our mouth, and it's something we never wanted to experience again,” junior left fielder Gavin Dugas said. “I think it was like a punch across the face. It was able to boost us in a good way and help us to realize it's really hard to win SEC baseball games.”

Mainieri retained hope LSU could turn around the season, citing the 2008 team that started 6-11-1 in the SEC and reached the College World Series. The day after the series, he highlighted LSU out-hit Tennessee 31-20 and received two quality starts. Plus, he said, the Tigers hadn’t suffered blowout losses. He thought LSU had needed one or two breaks that never arrived.

“We've become a better team as the year has progressed because of those experiences,” Mainieri said. “The learning experiences sometimes come in painful ways, and that was certainly a painful weekend for us.”

LSU didn’t instantly improve. The next weekend, the Tigers got swept again, this time by Vanderbilt. Their conference record dropped to 1-8, the program’s worst league start since 1969. That same series, starting pitcher Jaden Hill suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

Improvement came slowly and with setbacks. A series win at Kentucky as the lineup found balance. A blown lead to South Carolina. Two wins at Ole Miss. A loss to the Rebels with a chance to sweep.

Finally, LSU found a starter to replace Hill once senior Ma’Khail Hilliard returned to the weekend rotation for the first time since his freshman year. Hilliard, who had pitched inconsistently out of the bullpen, delivered four straight quality starts the final month of the regular season. He has recorded a 3.68 ERA over six starts.

As Hilliard stabilized the rotation, LSU settled its last undetermined positions when junior Drew Bianco took over at second base and sophomore Alex Milazzo became the full-time catcher after Travinski underwent season-ending elbow surgery. LSU won eight of its last 12 regular-season games.

“Our lineup is pretty solid now,” Mainieri said. “We know what everybody’s capable of doing. Everybody’s playing with confidence. They know they’re going to be in there. I just think it’s one of those things that as the season wears on, you find out the guys you can count on, and they know they’re going to be in there.”

During the Eugene regional last weekend, LSU used a lineup that barely resembled the one Mainieri wrote for the opener against Tennessee. Sophomore Zach Arnold started at second base. Freshman Dylan Crews hit leadoff. Milazzo played catcher. And when DiGiacomo pulled his hamstring again, Bianco moved seamlessly into center field, preventing a drop-off at the position.

The Tigers left 25 runners on base, but this time over a five-game stretch, and LSU's bullpen protected the leads. Bolstered by the emergence of freshman left-hander Javen Coleman, the resurgence of senior closer Devin Fontenot and others, the relievers have a 1.73 ERA — eight earned runs over 41 ⅔ innings — since the final regular season series.

When asked about facing Tennessee again, LSU’s players still felt the sting of a sweep. Bianco said “that sucked." They also thought their team had changed in the months since, bringing them two wins from a spot in the College World Series.

“The moment was a little bit too big for some guys,” Labas said. “Now, we're playing loose and relaxed. Guys know they're good, and they're playing like that. They're acting like it, also. I feel like now, the moment's not too big for anyone."