Basketball coaches often are concerned about how their team handles its first loss of the season.
Will the team be resilient and come out swinging in its next opportunity? Or, will it feel sorry for itself?
Will Wade will find out Sunday when LSU tries to shake off its first loss of the season in the finale of the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Florida,
No. 19 LSU (5-1) will face Oklahoma State (3-2) in the battle for third place in HP Field House at 3 p.m. after Villanova and No. 14 Florida State play for the tournament title at noon.
LSU suffered its first loss on Friday when Florida State erased a nine-point deficit in the final 3:05 of regulation — coming from four down with 32 seconds left to tie it on a layup with 2 seconds remaining.
The Seminoles scored the first five points of the extra period in just 38 seconds and even though the Tigers tied the game twice, FSU prevailed 79-76 with the game-winning 3-pointer coming with 0.5 seconds left.
“Yeah, we’re going to find out about ourselves,” Wade said Saturday. “We’re going to find out how tough and how gritty we are.”
LSU was minutes away from a spot in the championship game on Friday, but let what would have been a quality win slip away to an experienced Florida State team that has seven of its top scorers back from the squad that reached the Elite Eight last March.
“We were in a heavyweight fight and traded blows with them,” Wade said. “We didn’t close it out, and they made plays when they needed to make them.
“Now, we have to see if we can pick ourselves up off the mat,” he said. “We’re going to find out. This is going to be a huge game for us.”
Sunday’s matchup with Oklahoma State, which fell to Villanova 77-58 in the other semifinal game Friday, will mark the second year in a row LSU will be playing for the third-place trophy.
In the Maui Invitational last November, the Tigers shocked Michigan in their opener but were blown out by Notre Dame the next night.
Then, Wade’s team came out flat for the third-place game with Marquette and never fully recovered from a hail of early 3-point baskets and finished 1-2 in the event.
They’ll try to avoid that same fate Sunday.
Eighteen hours after the FSU setback, Wade and his coaching was busy searching for answers and trying to focus on what’s ahead rather than what happened Friday.
“We’re more concerned right now about having the mental focus, discipline and toughness to execute properly,” he said. “This will be our third game in four days, so we need to have the focus and discipline to prepare for it.”
The good news is there were no games played in the tournament Saturday.
In Maui, LSU had to come right back after being drubbed by Notre Dame 92-53 in what turned out to be the Tigers’ biggest loss of the season.
“We hope having the extra day will help,” Wade said. “It’s much better to have a little bit more time to prepare. So hopefully, the extra day will be advantageous for us.”
Wade said his team is dealing with three major issues.
“We foul too much, we’re giving up too many offensive rebounds and we’re turning the ball over too much,” he said.
LSU gave up 12 offensive rebounds in a first-round win over Charleston and 22 to FSU. The Tigers committed 31 turnovers — 18 against the Seminoles — and were whistled for 38 fouls in the two games.
“Twenty percent of our fouls are coming on offensive rebounds,” Wade said. “So we have to be better at being physical and blocking out. That will solve that issue, then we have to not turn the ball over.”
The basics
WHAT: Oklahoma State vs. LSU
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: HP Field House, Orlando, Fla.
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Grambling, 4 p.m. Saturday
Briefly
• The 22 offensive rebounds given against Florida State were the most vs. LSU since Ole Miss had 23 in 2015.
• The FSU loss was the first for Will Wade when his team is leading with 10 minutes left. The Tigers were 21-0.
• Ja’vonte Smart tied his career high with 16 points vs. FSU and has scored in double digits in five of six games.
PROBABLE LINEUPS
Oklahoma State (3-2)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Lindy Waters 6-6 Jr. 11.0 3.0*
G Isaac Likelele 6-4 Fr. 8.8 3.4*
G Thomas Dziagwa 6-4 Jr. 13.6 3.2
F Cameron McGriff 6-7 Jr. 14.6 8.0
F Duncan Demuth 6-8 Fr. 1.6 2.8
Key reserves
G Mike Cunningham 6-1 Sr. 11.5 2.5
G Michael Weathers 6-2 So. 9.8 3.0
F Yor Anei 6-10 Fr. 5.2 3.2
* assists
LSU (5-1)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 11.8 6.5*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.7 3.0
G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 12.0 4.2
F Emmitt Williams 6-7 Fr. 9.5 7.7
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.2 4.2
Key reserves
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 5.7 3.5
F Darius Days 6-7 Fr. 6.2 4.7
G Daryl Edwards 6-5 Sr. 5.0 1.7
* assists