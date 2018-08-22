The final LSU preseason scrimmage is three days away, and there were some shifts on the offensive line depth during the open period of Wednesday's practice.
Badara Traore, a transfer from ASA (New York) College, was practicing with the first team at right tackle. Previously, 6-4, 335-pound junior Adrian Magee had been practicing with the first team. Magee, a Franklinton High grad, has played in 15 games with one start.
Here's offensive line order from Wednesday:
- LT: Saahdiq Charles; Turner Simmers
- LG: Garrett Brumfield; Chasen Hines
- C: Lloyd Cushenberry; Cole Smith
- RG: Damien Lewis; Austin Deculus
- RT: Badara Traore; Adrian Magee
Other major notes from Wednesday:
- Junior nose tackle Breiden Fehoko was no longer wearing a gold noncontact jersey, nor was junior wide receiver Stephen Sullivan.
- Freshman guard Chasen Hines and freshman defensive tackle Dare Rosenthal were wearing gold noncontact jerseys.
- Missing on defense were junior nose tackle Ed Alexander, junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence, sophomore safety Eric Monroe, senior safety Ed Paris, freshman nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, and sophomore defensive end Justin Thomas.
- Missing on offense was freshman wide receiver Terrace Marshall, sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss, and senior tight end Jacory Washington. Sophomore offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell was also missing for the first time.
- Here's the order in which the running backs ran through their drills: senior Nick Brossette, sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire, junior Lanard Fournette, freshman Chris Curry and freshman Tae Provens.