LSU coach Ed Orgeron continued his campaign to play football during the coronavirus pandemic in a guest appearance on Fox News on Wednesday afternoon.
On "Your World" with Neil Cavuto, Orgeron said he thinks there will be a football season this fall with "some adjustments," but he repeated his belief that the country needs football.
"I do believe we need to play football, for many reasons," Orgeron said. "And, first of all, I think the country needs it. I think the state of Louisiana needs it. The economy needs it. We all need it."
It was the same message that received applause from Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, when Orgeron advocated for football during a roundtable at Tiger Stadium with White House and higher education officials.
The Larose native's political voice has picked up clout in recent years. He befriended Gov. John Bel Edwards and has spoken at several functions. President Donald Trump attended two LSU football games in 2019 and called Orgeron after the Tigers beat Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. The two met when LSU visited the White House in January after winning the national championship.
This is also the second time Orgeron has appeared as a guest with Cavuto this year. During the initial spread of the virus in March, Orgeron said on "Your World" that people needed to take the sickness "seriously."
Cavuto asked Orgeron then what he'd tell young people who didn't want to stay home, who wanted instead to go out to bars and restaurants.
"It could affect a lot of people's lives," Orgeron said. "I think that maturity needs to play a big part in what we're doing. We need to look at the overall picture, the overall health of our country and the people this may affect. They need to be accountable and stay home and follow the rules."
There were 60,971 new cases of coronavirus and 773 deaths nationally Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The nation has had more than 60,000 cases in five of the past seven days. The United States had never hit that benchmark before this year.
Meanwhile, in Louisiana, the state reported 2,089 new cases and 14 deaths Wednesday.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said the league will follow health official advice for its ultimate decision on football season, and he told ESPN's Paul Finebaum on Monday that "we have to see a change in public health trend to build the comfort that we'll have an opportunity to compete this fall."
Sankey also told radio host Clay Travis on "Outkick the Coverage" that the SEC's coronavirus case totals last week were "in the low single-digits to zero," and some school officials are confident such numbers offer proof they can proceed with a football season.
Orgeron said Tuesday that the LSU football team has learned from its initial rash of positive COVID-19 tests when players first returned to campus.
The total number of cases began with a group of five to six players, a source told The Advocate, and a portion of LSU's football players were quarantined after attending bars in Tigerland.
"They learned their lesson," Orgeron said Tuesday. "They're not going to a party anymore, I promise you. We had our spike. But right now I can tell you this can be handled."
As for fans in Tiger Stadium, Orgeron told Cavuto that he didn't know what game day inside the stadium will look like. LSU has been analyzing options, and athletic director Scott Woodward said in a town hall with The Advocate in June that is was too early for such decisions.
"Obviously, I want Tiger Stadium as full as we can," Orgeron said Wednesday. "And I think that, if you do wear a mask, if you do take a temperature, and the right people come to the game, I think that we could fill it up and have a great year."