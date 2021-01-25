In Will Wade’s estimation, there wasn’t a lot of difference in his team’s performance on either end of the court in LSU’s game with Kentucky on Saturday night.
“It was about equal,” Wade said Monday. “Both were not where we needed to be consistently to win a big road game.”
The offense, which Wade likes to hang his hat on, had a rough go — especially early — for the second game in a row, while the defense’s struggles continued in an 82-69 loss in UK's Rupp Arena.
So working on a quick turnaround, getting both offense and defense to click will be the goal when LSU (10-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) reaches the halfway mark of its league slate at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Texas A&M (7-6, 2-5 SEC) in College Station.
There was no denying both offense and defense played major roles in LSU’s second consecutive loss Saturday night.
The offense couldn’t find the mark in the first half, and the defense had trouble stopping a Kentucky offense that had scored just 62 points three nights earlier in a loss to Georgia.
But on Sunday, it was on to Texas A&M.
The Tigers routed the Aggies 77-54 in the first game of their annual home-and-home series in the SEC opener on Dec. 29 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
In that one, LSU played one of its more complete games on both ends of the court.
Wade’s team barraged Texas A&M early and often, hitting 53.3% from the field — including 41.7% from beyond the arc — in racing to a 41-27 halftime lead.
LSU, which got just four points from Trendon Watford and two from Javonte Smart, led by as many as 26 points in the second half.
Still, the Tigers coasted to the win behind Cam Thomas’ 32 points and Darius Days’ double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
On the other end, Texas A&M star Savion Flagg was held to four points on a 2-of-14 shooting night as the Aggies hit just 38.2% overall and 19.2% from deep.
Quenton Jackson scored 17 points in hitting 6 of 10 shots from the floor, while Emanuel Miller, the Aggies' leading scorer for the season, added 14 points in going 6 of 7. However, the rest of the team was 9 of 38.
Texas A&M's numbers on offense are still abysmal one month later.
Through games of Sunday, the Aggies were last in the SEC and 319th out of 340 teams in the NCAA in getting 62.9 points a game — 55.4 in league games only.
They were 253rd nationally in field-goal shooting at 38.7% and 304th in 3-point field goal accuracy at 26.8%.
Additionally, they were 281st in averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers.
But LSU’s past two opponents — Alabama and Kentucky — were also struggling from the field before finding the range against the Tigers.
The Crimson Tide buried an SEC-record 23 shots from beyond the arc and won by 30 before the Wildcats got off to a torrid start on Saturday and won by 13.
As a result, Wade knows his team has to be wary of Texas A&M, which has dropped four of its past five games.
“They play extremely hard, they’re consistent in how they play and how physical they are,” he said. “They’re a tough match; they’re physical, they’re big. They’re going to challenge us on the glass.”
Still, the Aggies have scored fewer than 60 points in six of seven conference games.
Their two wins have come over Auburn (68-66) and Mississippi State (56-55) and they fell at Ole Miss 61-50 in their most recent outing Saturday.
But Texas A&M isn’t quite as deficient on defense as it is on offense.
Buzz Williams’ Aggies are 48th nationally in allowing 64.4 points a game and 39th in forcing 16.2 turnovers per outing.
That’s why Wade, who’s had just one three-game losing streak in SEC play since taking over the program in 2018, is expecting to see a different A&M team in Reed Arena.
“We’ve obviously got to be better the second time than we were the first time because they’ll make adjustments,” he said.
“We spent (Sunday) working on ourselves on things we have to get fixed and get better at. Hopefully, that will show up Tuesday night.”