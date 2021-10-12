The Fast Break Club, the booster club of LSU women’s basketball, will hold a kickoff event at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The event is open to all fans.
The Fast Break Club offers support on and off the court for the team. People who attend the kickoff event will have the opportunity to join the Fast Break Club. Season tickets will also be available.
The kickoff event will give fans the opportunity to meet the coaching staff and the team. The first 400 people to arrive will receive food and there will be a cash bar that will be open.
LSU' cheerleaders, Tigers Girls and Mike the Tiger will be in attendance.
Coach Kim Mulkey will address the crowd and introduce her team for the season.
The event will be four days before the Tigers’ first exhibition game will be against Langston at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the PMAC. The Tigers will have an exhibition game against Loyola at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission for both games will be free.
The Tigers will begin their season when they host Nicholls at 11 a.m. Nov. 9. Season tickets are still available.