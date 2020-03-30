The NCAA on Monday voted to give spring sports athletes the biggest mulligan of all time, allowing them to gain an extra year of eligibility because of their seasons cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was altruistic, compassionate and the right thing to do. Thousands of student-athletes in sports all across America got their seasons, their championships, perhaps their life-long ambitions, cut short by something that was no fault of their own.

“I'm glad the NCAA council saw the wisdom of passing this through,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “It's going to be expensive, but I think it's worth it.”

Right on both counts, sir. And this may turn out to be one of those situations when the good and bad of a decision balance out the scales.

For certain, the NCAA’s yes vote was a two-foot tap-in compared to the sidehill 30-footer that awaits colleges and universities now. Inviting everyone who wants to come back for another senior year or add another year to their college career it isn’t as easy as opening back up the doors, whenever that is, tossing a ball toward the mound or shot into the circle and saying, “go play.”

Someone has to pay for it. And among the many new realities we are going to be facing once this coronavirus crisis ends — and end it one day will — is finding the money to do the things we wish to do going forward like we did them in the past.

Sure, schools can offer less financial aid or match what they gave a student-athlete for the 2019-20 year. But a USA Today article Monday estimated if 85% of seniors chose to return for another year rather than try to pick their way through a coronavirus recession-impacted job market, the cost could be about $600,000 in scholarships and other support.

Now, an LSU or Texas A&M or Georgia probably spends $600,000 a year in light bulbs for its sporting venues and offices. But that’s hardly everyone. In Louisiana, LSU is the only athletic program that pays for itself from ticket sales, merchandising and rights fees. The rest depend on university dollars. Tax dollars.

And that’s before we even talk about what is not the elephant in the room, but one of those supertankers that line up down at Port Fourchon: what the coronavirus might mean for this year’s college football season.

College football and the revenue thereof is the lifeblood of college athletics. It is virtually impossible to have one without the other. Last week on the Paul Finebaum show, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he was doubtful that college football or the NFL would play this year because of the pandemic.

I think that was a reckless thing to say because no one knows for sure.

But, there again, is the rub. No one knows for sure.

“We’re trying to start from Labor Day when college football kicks off and work backward to see what is most important for the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Woodward said on Monday’s Finebaum show. “Obviously if we don’t get the health curve we talk about flattening out as soon as we think we can, we can talk about pushing (the season) back or some other options.

“But it’s too early to guess.”

Woodward is right again, but there’s no guesswork when it comes to the fact that the spring sports and all their likely extra student-athletes are going to need fall’s big sport to help them pay for it. If that doesn’t happen, college athletic departments could be forced to cut sports and cut staff.

That’s a worst-case scenario, however, and such scenarios, even in time of coronavirus, rarely if ever come to pass.

So, for the moment, let’s hope the NCAA’s decision to follow the New Orleans Saints’ business model is the right one: Make the best decision now and figure out how to pay for it later.

Advocate sportswriter Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.