Kicking woes in Baton Rouge? Not this year.

LSU's Cole Tracy was the coolest man in the stadium as he stepped up to hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired. The kick secured LSU's stunning, 22-21 upset of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Watch the kick below. Can't see video? Click here.

LSU is now 3-0 with wins over two top-10 opponents.

