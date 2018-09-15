lsuauburnfootball.091618_HS_3014
Buy Now

LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks the game winning field goal, held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the final seconds of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Kicking woes in Baton Rouge? Not this year. 

LSU's Cole Tracy was the coolest man in the stadium as he stepped up to hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired. The kick secured LSU's stunning, 22-21 upset of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. 

Watch the kick below. Can't see video? Click here. 

LSU is now 3-0 with wins over two top-10 opponents. 

MORE COVERAGE: 

View comments