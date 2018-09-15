Kicking woes in Baton Rouge? Not this year.
LSU's Cole Tracy was the coolest man in the stadium as he stepped up to hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired. The kick secured LSU's stunning, 22-21 upset of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Watch the kick below.
KICK TRACY! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/my8mysGede— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 15, 2018
LSU is now 3-0 with wins over two top-10 opponents.
