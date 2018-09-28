In the early morning hours Friday, Will Wade got the phone call a head coach never wants to get.
Just a little more than 12 hours before the LSU basketball team’s first official preseason practice, Wade was informed that junior forward Wayde Sims had been shot near the Southern University campus.
Sims, a University High grad, was transported to a hospital where he died from a gunshot wound, Baton Rouge Police said.
Wade, LSU’s second-year coach, was among the athletic department officials who rushed to the hospital to check on Sims, then had to deliver the staggering news to Sims’ teammates when they arrived for a scheduled 6:30 a.m. workout.
“This is your worst nightmare as a coach,” a somber Wade said at a news conference in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center’s practice facility. “This is what you worry about at all times. … We’re going to support Wayde’s family and we’re going to support our guys and slowly move forward from this.”
Wade and athletic director Joe Alleva were joined by school president F. King Alexander, university officials and several other LSU head coaches at the news conference, which was held just across the hall from the men’s practice court.
“What we can do now is focus on being there for Wayde’s family and being there for our players and making sure they’re well-taken care of,” Wade said. “We started the counseling this morning, and it’s going to be a process.
“We’ll handle it as we move forward; we just take it an hour at a time, a minute at a time, an hour at a time, a day at a time. So right now, we just want to get through today, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”
Like his coach, Alleva was shaken as he spoke in the same media room a smiling Sims sat in late Wednesday afternoon when he and teammates Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays previewed the start of practice with reporters.
“You know, this world that we live in, of athletics, has its ups and its downs … and there’s no lower downs than what happened last night,” Alleva said of the news Baton Rougeans and LSU fans awoke to Friday. “It is an absolute tragedy when a young life gets cut off so senselessly.”
Once at the hospital, Wade said the concern was with Sims’ parents, Wayne and Fay. He spent the rest of the night with them before heading back to campus to meet with his team.
Wade and his staff and members of LSU’s athletic administration were joined by counselors brought in to help the players begin the grieving process, he said.
“It’s obviously a tough day,” Wade said, “but it’s one of those days where we want to remember Wayde, and what a great person he was besides the fact he had the best impression of me on the team.
“He had just an unbelievable spirit to him, and everybody who was around him was drawn to him.”
Sims followed in his father’s footsteps as a member of the LSU basketball team. Wayne Sims was a forward from 1987-91 and was a teammate of Shaquille O’Neal when they played for legendary coach Dale Brown.
The younger Sims was recruited by then-LSU coach Johnny Jones, a cousin of the two Sims. He averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game playing for Jones as a true freshman.
Jones, now the head coach at Texas Southern, said he got the news of the shooting around 1:15 a.m. from LSU deputy director of athletics Verge Ausberry.
Jones said his wife, Kelli, was at the home they maintain in Baton Rouge and went to the hospital to be with Sims’ parents and other family members. He said he spoke with Wayne Sims throughout the morning.
“Just devastated, shocked, saddened by the news,” Jones said in a phone interview from Houston. “You get the news and it’s a thing where you have a feeling that’s extremely difficult to describe. It just kind of feels like disbelief.
“It hits so close to home, obviously, because we’re relatives. We’re family and I know how loving and caring his parents have been through the years. What they’ve got to be going through right now is extremely tough.”
The news hit home in more ways than one for Jones. His son, John, played with Wayde Sims for four years at U-High, helping the Cubs to three state titles.
When Jones was fired after the 2016-17 season, Wayde Sims remained with Wade’s revamped team and averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds a game.
Wade said Sims, whom he called an “unbelievable person,” was a bridge between the two staffs and all the new players that came in.
“That’s what makes it so tough for all of us, and for our team as well, is everybody liked him,” Wade said. “Anybody he came in contact with, you automatically just loved him and loved his personality.
“He was just a blast to be around at all times. … Obviously, we’re all still devastated and in shock about everything.”
Alleva recalled Sims’ smile and spirit whenever he saw him on campus.
“It’s just so senseless and tragic that it has to come to this,” Alleva said. “Like coach (Wade) said, we’re going to do everything we can for his family and for the team.”