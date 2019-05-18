Zack Hess blew a save in the ninth inning and gave up the winning run in extra innings as LSU lost to Auburn 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.
LSU (34-22, 17-13 Southeastern Conference) ended the regular season with a loss. It led 4-2 entering the ninth inning.
After walking a batter with one out in the ninth, Hess gave up a two-run homer that tied the game. Hess, pitching on consecutive days for the first time since the 2017 College World Series, had entered with two outs in the eighth inning.
The home run came on an 0-2 pitch. As the ball sped out of Alex Box Stadium, left fielder Daniel Cabrera jumped against the wall. He had no chance of catching it. The ball landed halfway up the stands behind left field.
Hess came back out for the 10th inning and retired the side. He struck out two batters, pacing off the field when the last swung over an offspeed pitch. He walked back out for the 11th having thrown 46 pitches over the last two days.
Hess gave up a single to leadoff hitter Ryan Bliss. Then with one out, Auburn shortstop Will Holland doubled into the left field corner. Bliss scored as Auburn (32-23, 14-16) took a one-run lead.
After getting the second out of the inning, Hess gave up a single to center field. Zach Watson dove and almost caught the ball. Holland scored.
Then confusion took over.
The umpires decided to send Holland back to third base, erasing the run. Auburn’s first base coach soon got ejected.
After LSU intentionally loaded the bases, Hess ended the inning with a strikeout.
Though Josh Smith singled with one out and reached scoring position, LSU lost, snapping a four-game winning streak.