LSU football has officially signed its 2019 recruiting class.

Coach Ed Orgeron highlighted members of the 25-man class, pointing out their skills and explaining how some of them could fit in to the bigger team. Overall, Orgeron said he thinks the staff did an 'outstanding job.'

"We got the guys we want," said Orgeron. "I’m not worrying about the guys we didn’t get. I do believe that we gave it all we had on all the guys. We did it the right way. We went as hard as we could. We have a great product here at LSU."

For some of the recruits, Orgeron said it's been a multi-year process.

“This has been a process. This class, we’ve been recruiting these guys for two years, some of them for three or four. And obviously to keep the guys in-state is a huge deal for us at LSU. I thought we did an outstanding job this year. We actually only lost one player that we went after and offered a scholarship to, so I think that’s an outstanding job by our staff.”

